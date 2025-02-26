The Brooklyn Nets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Cam Johnson is questionable on the team's injury report due to a lower back contusion.

Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder.

Cam Johnson injury status vs. Thunder

Johnson has appeared in seven straight games following a six-game absence in late January due to an ankle injury. He popped up on the Nets' injury report with a back ailment following Monday's 107-99 loss to the Washington Wizards.

A questionable tag indicates Johnson is experiencing discomfort, but he'll have a chance to suit up against the Thunder.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has cooled off lately following the hottest start to a season of his career. He's averaged 17.6 points and 2.6 assists on 45/33/90 shooting splits in February. Despite this, he's provided a calming veteran presence during a 4-3 stretch over Brooklyn's last seven games.

The Nets have lost two of their last three games coming out of the All-Star break following a 6-1 stretch. Jordi Fernandez's squad ranks 28th in offense over its last 10 games, averaging 101.5 points and 14.5 turnovers per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 30.4 percent from three. However, they've made up for it by posting the NBA's best defense, holding opponents to 98.8 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting.

D'Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas will remain out for the Thunder matchup. Nic Claxton will also be sidelined after the NBA suspended him for reaching a flagrant foul limit.

Meanwhile, the Thunder has lost two of their last four following a seven-game winning streak. Oklahoma City holds the NBA's second-best record at 46-11, 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mark Daigneault's squad will have its entire rotation healthy for Wednesday's matchup.