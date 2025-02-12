The Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Nic Claxton is questionable on the team's injury report with a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Claxton's injury and playing status vs. the 76ers.

Nic Claxton injury status vs. 76ers

Claxton injured his ankle during Monday's 97-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets but did not exit the game. He finished with a team-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort in the ankle. His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Following a slow start, Claxton has played his best basketball of the season during a 5-1 stretch over the Nets' last six games. The sixth-year center has averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds on 60.3 percent shooting. He's anchored a Brooklyn defense that ranks first in the NBA during the winning stretch, averaging 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

The Nets' recent success has brought them within 2.5 games of the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot. However, they've fallen to sixth in the draft lottery standings, 2.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for fifth and five behind the Charlotte Hornets for fourth.

Meanwhile, the 76ers continue struggling, losing six of their last seven games. Despite Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey being available, Philadelphia fell 106-103 to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had a chance to win the game in the final seconds but passed up a wide-open three before turning the ball over.

The loss dropped the 76ers to 20-33, one game behind the Nets for sixth in the draft lottery standings. Philadelphia owes the Oklahoma City Thunder a top-six protected first-round pick in June's draft.