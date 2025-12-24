Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright's play has caught the eye of many across the NFL. However, it wasn't enough to earn him a Pro Bowl nomination.

Still, Wright has gained the respect of his peers. Namely Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was shocked to see the cornerback not make the Pro Bowl, via his X, formerly Twitter account.

“[Nahshon] Wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!!,” Parsons tweeted.

After spending a year on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, Wright signed a one-year deal with the Bears. He has proven to be a steal, appearing in 15 games with the team; starting 14 of them. Wright has put up 67 tackles, 11 passes defended and five interceptions. He has also forced a pair of fumbles and recovered three of them.

While Parsons wasn't playing due to his season-ending injury, he was able to see exactly what Wright brings to the table in Week 16. The cornerback ripped the ball away from running back Josh Jacobs to force a crucial fumble.

Wright may not have been named to the Pro Bowl originally, but he has helped the Bears reach new heights haven't seen in recent history. For starters, Chicago is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Furthermore, their 11 wins are the team's most since 2018. If they're able to win a playoff game, it'll be Chicago's first since 2010.

The emergence of Wright has played a major role in the team's growth. He was expected to serve in a backup role, and now, it's hard to take him off the field. Parsons at least knows how difficult a matchup Wright is for opposing playmakers.