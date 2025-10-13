The Brooklyn Nets were the butt of many jokes for their 2025 draft. General Manager Sean Marks' decision to make an NBA-record five first-round picks, three of which were point guards, left many scratching their heads. However, entrenched in a rebuild, the Nets are playing the numbers game, hoping one or more of their selections pop.

One NBA general manager believes Brooklyn's last pick, Danny Wolf, will be that player. The NBA released its GM survey last week, and one of the executives polled voted Wolf the biggest steal of this year's draft.

Will Nets rookie Danny Wolf emerge as the biggest steal of the 2025 draft?

Brooklyn selected Wolf with the No. 27 pick after he dazzled last season at Michigan. After two seasons at Yale, the 6-foot-11 big man flashed his versatile skill set while playing extended stretches at point guard for the Wolverines. He averaged 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from three.

Wolf's size and offensive versatility caught the eyes of the Nets' front office.

“I've never seen a seven-footer [who is] 250 [pounds] move like that and play like that. He is a primary ball-handler,” Nets scout Richard Midgley said in the team's SCOUT YouTube series.

Brooklyn felt Wolf's ball-handling and passing ability in the frontcourt were in rare company.

“It's not about him as an individual player; it's what he can do for the entire group. You cannot find a connector like this; it just doesn't happen,” said Nets scout Sean McCullion.

Wolf's unique role at Michigan has left many questioning how the Nets will utilize him. The big man will present offensive mismatches at either frontcourt position, using his crafty ball-handling to challenge centers and his size to overwhelm smaller forwards. However, given his average athletic profile, many scouts and draft analysts have questions about whether Wolf can hang defensively against quicker forwards or more vertically explosive centers.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has experience with unique big men, having previously crafted offenses around Nikola Jokić and Domantas Sabonis. Fernandez said the Nets will implement a “creative” development plan for Wolf, who he views as a “basketball player.”

Wolf has played power forward and center this preseason. The Nets rookie impressed with his dynamic offensive ability during his first games against NBA competition. He posted nine points and four assists on 3-of-4 shooting in 12 minutes during Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns in Macao.

Danny Wolf showcased his versatile offensive skillset during his first games against NBA competition. Plenty to clean up, but the 6-foot-11 big man looked like a legit dribble/pass/shoot threat. pic.twitter.com/LO7kViwlEj — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 13, 2025

With Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe at center and Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney at power forward, Wolf could spend time in the G League early this season. However, Fernandez has said the big man will receive an NBA opportunity at some point.