The Chicago Bears have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2020. Getting wide receiver Rome Odunze back on the field would only make the Bears stronger contenders.

Odunze has missed the last three games with a foot injury. Head coach Ben Johnson didn't give any definitive timeline. But he at least expects Odunze to contribute again at some point this season, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“He's right on track. He's in a good spot,” Johnson said. “He's going to be able to help us this year.”

Johnson seems optimistic about Odunze's long-term outlook. However, it's not a roaring endorsement about his Week 17 status. With their playoff spot locked up, Chicago may decide to stay cautious with their wide receiver until the postseason. Holding him out the final two weeks would give him a lengthy amount of time to recover.

Odunze had been playing with a stress fracture in his foot before being ruled out in Week 14. He was cleared to make his return in Week 15, but suffered a setback during pre-game warmups. Held out for Week 16 as well, the Bears will be closely monitoring the receiver's foot throughout the remainder of the season.

When Odunze does make his return, he should once again be a premier target for quarterback Caleb Williams. Over the 12 games he has started in 2025, the pass catcher has made 44 grabs for 661 yards and six touchdowns. He's tied for the team lead in touchdowns and is behind just DJ Moore in receptions and yardage, despite missing time for injury.

It may not be in Week 17, but Johnson is expecting Odunze to return before the season is through. The Bears' offense at large knows how big of a boon that'll be.