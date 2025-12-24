The Minnesota Vikings secured a narrow 16-13 win over the New York Giants Sunday, but the result was followed by uncertainty surrounding quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s health. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed this week that the team cannot pinpoint when McCarthy suffered a hand injury during the game.

The Vikings quarterback injury surfaced after postgame evaluations revealed a hairline fracture in McCarthy’s throwing hand. While Minnesota reviewed the game film extensively, the coaching staff could not identify a specific play responsible for the injury. That lack of clarity has become a notable storyline as the Vikings close out the season.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share comments from O’Connell explaining the team’s extensive review process and lingering uncertainty surrounding the injury timeline.

“we checked the video thoroughly, just like I know many of you folks did as well. There's obviously some potential candidates of plays that happened. But he's not entirely sure when it was.”

McCarthy has since been ruled out for Week 17, forcing Minnesota to adjust quickly with postseason positioning still in play. Rookie quarterback Max Brosmer is expected to make the start, while the Vikings added veteran Brett Rypien for depth. John Wolford is positioned to serve as the primary backup.

The situation places added pressure on the offense as the Vikings close out the season with evaluation and development at the forefront. Losing a starting quarterback late in December tests preparation, adaptability, and roster depth, particularly with a short turnaround before the next game and future decisions already looming.

For Minnesota, the focus now shifts toward execution rather than uncertainty. While questions remain about when the injury occurred, the Vikings must move forward with a revised plan under center as the season reaches a pivotal point.