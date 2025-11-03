Rookie development should be close to No. 1 on the Brooklyn Nets' list of priorities this season. However, following an 0-5 start, the team's draft picks took a backseat on Sunday.

Jordi Fernandez benched Ben Saraf, who started Brooklyn's first five games at point guard, in favor of journeyman Tyrese Martin. Meanwhile, No. 8 pick Egor Demin played only 15 minutes, while rookie Drake Powell played four minutes before re-injuring his ankle. The changes came after Michael Porter Jr's criticized the Nets' point guard play and said “something's gotta change” with the team's lineups.

Yet, Brooklyn looked as uninspired as ever on Sunday, as Martin went scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting during a 129-105 loss to the Joel Embiid-less 76ers.

“The fourth quarter of that last game against Atlanta, we allowed 23 points [with Tyrese playing and Ben and Egor on the bench]. We won the second half, we only allowed 53 points, and there was good physicality. I trust Tyrese,” Fernandez said postgame while explaining the lineup change. “He did a great job, and I felt like you bring more experience [with him]. And then Drake, unfortunately, he got hurt. But you bring Drake, who is a good defender, and he’s gonna be a high-level defender, and we keep developing these guys. Unfortunately, Drake couldn’t play longer. But that was the thought process, was to try to help with the lineups. It just didn’t work out.”

Demin and Saraf had been the only Nets rookies receiving consistent minutes, with Nolan Traore out of the rotation and Powell and Danny Wolf tending to ankle injuries. However, Fernandez benched Demin and Saraf during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Hawks, after which he emphasized that “nothing is given to anybody.”

Sunday's changes were a desperate attempt to prevent a continued downward spiral and keep veterans invested. However, blowout losses during which the rookies barely play will ruffle feathers with fans during a season that should be about player development and draft position.

Jordi Fernandez's rotation change falls flat on its face during blowout loss to 76ers

Further, the Nets' offense had been playing better than expected with the rookie point guards through five games. Their 114.9 offensive rating ranked 14th in the NBA, and their 54.0 effective field goal percentage ranked 16th. They ranked 15th in turnovers at 15.8 per game. Their defense, however, was the worst in the league by a sizable margin.

Saraf felt Fernandez removed him from the lineup with defense in mind.

“I think [Jordi] wants more on the defensive side. I think the last two games, I had, like, a couple of breakdowns on defense,” the rookie said. “So, it's really important for the team. I think this is the main thing… I feel like I'm a capable defensive player. I think I just need a little more focus on some possessions.”

Yet, the Nets' defense remained horrid with Saraf benched and Demin barely playing. Brooklyn allowed Philadelphia to score 73 first-half points on 28-of-49 shooting (57.1 percent) with 17 assists and five turnovers. Kelly Oubre torched Fernandez's squad for 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first quarter.

The Nets also put forth one of their worst offensive performances of the season, shooting 39-of-90 from the field (43.3 percent) and 7-of-38 from three (18.4 percent) while committing 18 turnovers.

Fernandez's lineup change did little to inspire Brooklyn's lead duo of Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas, who remained uninterested defensively. Thomas struggled offensively for the third-straight game, posting 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting through three quarters before padding his stats in garbage time. He finished with 29 points, one rebound, one assist and three turnovers.

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. had his worst offensive game of the season, posting 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-12 from three with two assists and three turnovers.