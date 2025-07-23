Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets as a package deal in 2019 free agency. The duo's tumultuous tenure ultimately went up in flames.

Irving recently opened up on his decision to join the Nets. The nine-time All-Star revealed that he never met with Brooklyn's front office before signing and that the team took him because of Durant.

“When I look back at that decision [to sign], I'm like, man, I should've taken some more time to delegate and figure out what's best for me,” Irving said on his personal Twitch stream. “I wish that [KD and I] got a chance to get to know them beforehand because they wasn't f***ing with me like that… Did they want me on the team? Sure, you can say that. But Kenny Atkinson wasn't f***ing with me like that. The Nets didn't want me like that. They wanted KD.”

It's not surprising that the Nets had some trepidation about signing Irving, given how his Boston Celtics tenure ended.

The Celtics had well-documented issues during their time led by the star guard, who made a verbal promise to re-sign before departing for Brooklyn.

It didn't take long for the Nets' brass to grow concerned about Kyrie Irving's temperament after signing him. ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported that the star guard's “mood swings” became a worry as early as the 2019 preseason during a trip to China.

“Yet Irving's infamous mood swings, confirmed by his ex-teammates, which followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, are the unspoken concern that makes Nets officials queasy,” MacMullan wrote. “When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and, sometimes, even his teammates. Nets team sources say one such episode occurred during Brooklyn's trip to China, leaving everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it. There's hope that Durant will be able to coax his friend into a better frame of mind. But when presented with that scenario, KD says he will be hands off.”

While there were concerns, the Nets fully committed to Irving and Durant leading their team. The coming years would feature several decisions by both sides that led the group to unravel.

The first came at the beginning of 2021, when Irving took two extended absences due to personal reasons, leaving the team in the dark about when he would return. During the first absence, Irving was photographed at a birthday party for his sister, in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols, which forced him to quarantine for a week.

After trading for James Harden at the 2021 deadline, the Nets looked like bona fide title favorites. However, injuries to Harden and Irving derailed a promising playoff run.

Irving's refusal to adhere to New York City's COVID-19 workplace vaccine mandate before the start of the following season marked the beginning of the end. With their star guard ineligible to play in home games, the Nets announced he would not practice or play with the team “until he was eligible to be a full participant.”

Brooklyn eventually welcomed Irving back to participate in road games. However, Harden reportedly grew tired of Irving's part-time status and other antics, leading him to request a trade at the 2022 deadline. The Nets dealt him to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons and a pair of first-round picks.

With Simmons sidelined, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics during the first round of the playoffs.

Durant, who had just signed a four-year extension, requested a trade the following offseason. However, with the Nets unable to find a package they deemed desirable, he agreed to return the following season.

The start of the 2022-23 campaign was marked by further dysfunction. Irving posted a link to an antisemitic film and refused to apologize after, leading the Nets to suspend him. He missed eight games before returning to the team.

While Brooklyn showed promise upon Irving's return, winning 18 of 20 games at one point, his contract became a sticking point. With the Nets refusing to offer him a fully guaranteed max contract extension, he requested a trade and was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant followed suit and was traded to the Phoenix Suns, ending Brooklyn's 7/11 era.