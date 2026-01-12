The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is the name drawing the most buzz. With the Nets in the early stages of a rebuild and Porter in the midst of a breakout campaign, several contenders are interested in Porter's services. That is, if the Nets are willing to part ways with the 27-year-old.

The Athletic's John Hollinger put out a strongly worded report that Brooklyn is willing to play ball, with a “trusted league source” telling him Porter is “a lock to move by the deadline.”

Despite Hollinger's report, league sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets aren't actively shopping Porter but taking calls from teams about his availability. With the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter heading for his first All-Star appearance, Brooklyn is comfortable holding him through the deadline if it doesn't receive a package it deems adequate.

However, Porter's production — and the lack of needle movers on the market outside of him — may force the Nets to sell high on him during a career year.

Will Nets sell high on Michael Porter Jr. ahead of Feb. 5 deadline?

Porter has more than rehabilitated his value after the Denver Nuggets salary-dumped him to Brooklyn this summer. The former top recruit has been among the NBA's most efficient scorers this season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 49/40/83 shooting splits. He, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant are the only players averaging over 25 points on such efficiency.

Most impressively, the Nets, who many assumed would be in the running for the NBA's worst record, are 11-12 over Porter's last 23 games. They've posted a positive net rating (3.4) in his minutes during that span.

With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly holding onto Trey Murphy, Porter is the most notable name on the market. The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that've held internal discussions about trading for the forward. Given Porter's production, the Nets could ask for multiple first-round picks or one distant, unprotected first-round pick in a deal.

There is a case for Brooklyn trading or keeping Porter ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. With the Nets owing an unprotected 2027 first-round pick swap to the Houston Rockets, they will be trying to take a step towards the playoffs next season. While that pick swap is a sunk cost and shouldn't factor into Brooklyn's decision-making, Porter is young enough to be a part of the team's next iteration beyond 2026-27.

However, with the market aligning in the Nets' favor ahead of the deadline, they may never have a better opportunity to sell high on Porter. While he's been healthy for most of the last two seasons, the veteran has a significant injury history, undergoing three back surgeries early in his career. Porter will be seeking an exorbitant extension after next season.

Trading Porter before the deadline would also boost the Nets' lottery odds in a draft featuring multiple star-level prospects. Brooklyn is 0-7 in games Porter has missed this season, with an average margin of defeat of 15.3 points.

With the Nets years away from legitimate contention, can they pass up an opportunity to cash in on a veteran with significant injury concerns who many viewed as a distressed asset a few months ago?

That is among the top questions NBA front offices will be pondering leading up to this year's trade deadline buzzer.