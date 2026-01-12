The Brooklyn Nets were missing their leading scorer in their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but it looks like he'll be back for their next matchup, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Brooklyn lists Michael Porter Jr. as active and he is expected to play tonight in Dallas after missing the Nets’ last game,” Stein wrote.

Porter has been one of the main names in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and there's a chance he could end up on another team by the deadline. It's obvious that the Nets are in rebuild mode, and they could get some assets back if they trade Porter.

Though it seems like it could be a lock that the Nets move him, there is also a side that thinks he stays with the team past the deadline.

“I have to share that I keep hearing pushback about Nets' willingness to part with Porter before the offseason. So I'm genuinely struggling to call it with 25 days to go before the trade buzzer,” Stein wrote.

Teams may be just calling to see what his value is and to see if the Nets actually want to trade him. If they want to take that next step, Porter could be a key piece in that process. There's a good chance that they get a lottery pick once again this season, and putting that player alongside Porter and other players would be a good start for a team looking to become competitive over the next few seasons.

At the same time, if the Nets get an offer on Porter they can't resist, it probably won't stop them from making the move. It all depends on how they view their team going into the deadline, and what they'll prioritize in the future.

Porter is averaging is 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season, all career bests.