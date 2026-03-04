Anthony Edwards has ascended into one of the 10-best players in the NBA, and this is quite a feat for someone who faced so much skepticism as a prospect coming out of Georgia. Many thought that he'd be too distracted and that he's not head over heels in love with the sport of basketball, but he's disproved that almost immediately, blossoming into a true superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Tuesday night, Edwards did superstar things for the Timberwolves; he scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 straight at one point, to push Minnesota to a 117-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 41 points on 15-29 shooting on the night, including 7-13 from beyond the arc, as he left the Grizzlies defense helpless.

In so doing, Edwards now has more 40-point games for a shooting guard before turning 25 years of age than Kobe Bryant, as mentioned by Real App on X. The Timberwolves star now has the second-most such games, and he's now just trailing Michael Jordan in that department.

This just shows how explosive of a scorer Edwards is and how he's the closest thing to Bryant or Jordan in today's NBA. And the next thing for him to do is lead the Timberwolves to the promised land the way Bryant and Jordan did for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves are figuring it out

The Timberwolves know that the intention for them this season isn't just to make it to the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive year. They want to get over the hump, and they have a good chance to do so if Edwards keeps up this level of play.

At present, the Timberwolves are fourth in the Western Conference standings, although they're within striking distance of the third spot. That might be more favorable for them considering how they took care of business against the Lakers in last year's playoffs (LA is currently in sixth).