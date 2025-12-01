The Brooklyn Nets will be without one of their starters as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Terance Mann will miss the home matchup due to right rib soreness.

Mann popped up on the Nets' injury report with the rib ailment following Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The team listed him as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks before upgrading him to available. He played 21 minutes during a 116-99 loss, posting four points, one rebound, one assist and two turnovers on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three.

Monday will mark Mann's first absence of the season. He's started all 19 of the Nets' games following his offseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

Nets' Terance Mann sidelined by rib ailment for Monday's matchup with Hornets

Article Continues Below

The veteran guard opened the season strong, averaging 11.9 points on 52.9 percent shooting over the Nets' first eight games. However, he's struggled as of late, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 35.8 percent shooting over Brooklyn's last 11 outings.

With Mann sidelined on Monday, Tyrese Martin and Drake Powell should be in line for increased minutes in the Nets' backcourt. Martin has been a steadying presence in Brooklyn's second unit over his last six games, averaging 13.3 points — the third-most on the team – on 50/41/79 shooting splits with 3.3 assists and 1.1 turnovers. Powell has flashed impressive two-way versatility alongside Martin off the bench.

Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf could also enjoy expanded roles amid Mann's absence. The pair of rookies turned in impressive performances during Saturday's loss after Brooklyn called them up from the G League.

Nets leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. will return from a two-game absence vs. the Hornets, who have won their last two games following a seven-game losing streak.