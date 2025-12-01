The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Barclays Center. They could be welcoming leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. back to their lineup for the matchup.

Porter Jr. is probable vs. Charlotte after missing Brooklyn's last two games due to lower back soreness. The 6-foot-10 forward has struggled with back injuries throughout his career, undergoing three surgeries from 2018 to 2021. Despite this, Jordi Fernandez said the team isn't concerned about Porter Jr.'s latest back ailment.

Porter Jr. has been the Nets' top scorer early this season following his trade from the Denver Nuggets. The 27-year-old has averaged 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48/36/83 shooting splits.

Brooklyn posted a 105.8 offensive rating while shooting 43.2 percent from the field over its last two losses with Porter Jr. sidelined.

Several Nets starters on injury report ahead of Hornets matchup

Noah Clowney also popped up on the Nets' injury report on Sunday due to left hip soreness. The third-year forward, who has yet to miss a game this season, is probable for the Hornets matchup, indicating he'll have a strong chance to suit up.

Clowney has emerged as one of Brooklyn's top offensive threats over the last 12 games since entering the team's starting lineup. He's averaged 15.8 points on 44/37/80 shooting splits during that span. His 62.2 true shooting percentage during the stretch ranks second on the team behind only Porter Jr. (63.6).

Terance Mann is questionable vs. the Hornets due to right rib soreness. The Nets listed the veteran guard as questionable for Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks before upgrading him to available. Mann has averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on .445/.345/.828 shooting splits this season following his trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

Tre Mann is questionable for Charlotte on Monday due to a left ankle impingement. The Hornets have won their last two games following a seven-game losing streak.