The Brooklyn Nets joined the NBA's trade frenzy on Tuesday, acquiring Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. Mann, who grew up in Brooklyn before moving to Massachusetts at the age of 10, reacted to the deal in real-time.

“I was born in Brooklyn Hospital, this is crazyyyyy,” he wrote on X in a since-deleted post.

Mann carved out a steady NBA role over his first five NBA seasons after the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the No. 48 pick in the 2019 draft. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 50/37/79 shooting splits while starting 140 games from 2022 to 2024.

However, the Clippers traded him to the Hawks at this year's deadline for Bogdan Bogdanović and three second-round draft picks.

Mann now joins the Nets as a salary dump from the Hawks. Brooklyn absorbed his three-year, $47 million contract into its cap space, receiving the No. 22 pick in return. Atlanta acquired Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick in the trade while also sending Georges Niang and a second-rounder to Boston.

The Nets could flip Mann in another deal. Because they acquired his contract using their cap space, the trade cannot be finalized until July 6. Mann, who turns 29 in October, is on a different timeline than most of Brooklyn's roster and could have some value to a team looking to bolster its wing rotation.

The Florida State product averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 54/39/67 shooting splits over 30 appearances following his trade to the Hawks last season.

If Mann remains with Brooklyn next season, he should have a consistent role. Beyond Cam Johnson, the Nets have few experienced veterans on their roster. With several rookies on the way, the team should place a premium on leadership within its locker room.