Terance Mann has been a nice addition to the Atlanta Hawks since being acquired at the trade deadline, and he's helping them make a push down the stretch. Before Mann's reunion against the Los Angeles Clippers, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about the guard and what he's learned about him so far.

“Anytime you get the chance to spend more time around someone when you watch him play, you get a sense of his focus, his work ethic, and his character,” Snyder said. “And then you’re with him in practice or on the plane, he’s a pro. He’s smart, he understands what’s going on, he’s got pride, he works. You see it on the court when you’re playing against somebody, and then you get to see him in other ways and it manifests itself on the court. I think he has some enthusiasm for continuing to embrace getting better, and that’s been good to see.

“The individual work he’s putting in, which for a lot of guys, this is March. Players can get worn down, and I’m sure there’s fatigue that comes in, but you get a guy that comes in and is committed to practice and doing individual stuff after, clearly he loves to play.”

Mann is averaging 9.5 points and shooting 55% since coming to the Hawks, and he's boosted the team's bench play, along with Georges Niang and Caris LeVert. It sounds like they all have a great work ethic, especially coming from winning teams prior to joining the Hawks, and that may be a big reason for them being able to win games recently.

Terance Mann proving to be a key to Hawks' success

The Hawks have been trying to build chemistry with the new guys on the team, and though it may have not resulted in many wins in the beginning, they're starting to see the hard work pay off with wins.

“You definitely see the moments, and you feel the connectivity on the court with each other when we play, but it’s not going to be perfect right now, and luckily, we still have some games to go to find the rhythm with each other and try to string some wins in a row, and try to find a rhythm at the right time,” Trae Young said.

“We’ve been playing real well with each other and starting to find a rhythm, especially Caris [LeVert] and Georges, and even Terance [Mann]. We got a long way to go, but we’re right there,” Young continued.

With the Hawks sitting at seventh in the Eastern Conference, it would be nice if they could keep winning to either jump into the top-six are have better odds at winning a potential Play-In matchup.