The Carolina Panthers recently received a scare when it was revealed that star young cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on Wednesday. However, thankfully, Horn is OK in the aftermath of the collision as the Panthers prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Recently, Horn took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to post a grateful message after the accident.

“I’m straight ! Nun major thank god,” wrote Horn, alongside two prayer emojis.

Meanwhile, Panthers coach Dave Canales also provided an update on the status of the team's cornerback.

#Panthers Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn has a few stitches in his left hand after car wreck and will not play against the #Browns” on Friday night, per Dave Canales,” reported David Newton of ESPN on X.

“He’s day-to-day right now, we’re just going to kind of evaluate it. Doesn’t seem like anything else happened. But, we’re just going to kind of evaluate him each day,” said Canales, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “…Hopefully, we can get him turned around so we can take advantage of an opportunity in Houston for that game, which was kind of the plan all along.”

Horn was a key member of a Panthers defense that started to put some things together down the stretch of last season after a rough start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, on offense, quarterback Bryce Young had a strong finish to the 2025 season after being benched at one point during the year, and if that trend continues, the Panthers could be a sleeper team in the NFC to at least make some noise, if nothing else.

The Panthers' preseason slate is slated to get underway on Friday against the Cleveland Browns at home. The team will kick off their 2025 regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 7 in Florida.

