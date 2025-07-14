Day'Ron Sharpe knew the Brooklyn Nets were his home as he entered free agency for the first time in his career. The 2021 first-round pick agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract to return to the only NBA team he's ever played for.

As Brooklyn enters year two of its rebuild, he's excited for the future.

“I never doubted that we were gonna get it done,” Sharpe told ClutchPoints. “It feels great to come back and play for Jordi and play for Brooklyn. I like what they’re building. I just want to be a part of it. I’m still young, and I just want to see where it goes… I was just looking for what was the best option for me, and Brooklyn was it.”

The Nets declined to tender Sharpe a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, they swiftly agreed to the two-year, $12 million pact, which includes a team option in 2026-27, before free agency officially opened.

Day'Ron Sharpe outlines expectations for new-look Nets roster after signing new deal

Day'Ron Sharpe is coming off a career-best season during which he averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 52/24/76 shooting splits in 18.1 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old continued to dominate on the boards, posting the NBA's second-highest offensive rebounding percentage (17.8) among players to play over 600 minutes, per BasketballReference. He also made significant strides defensively, posting a -6.7 defensive rating, the NBA's sixth-best mark among centers to play over 600 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Offensively, Brooklyn's coaching staff gave Sharpe the green light from three, as he shot 24.4 percent on nearly one attempt per game. He showed intriguing flashes as a passer within Jordi Fernandez's revamped offensive scheme.

“Just continuing to shoot the three-ball with extreme confidence. Finishing around the basket and showing I’m able to be a passing hub on DHOs, pick-and-rolls, stuff like that,” Sharpe said of areas he's emphasizing during his offseason workouts.

Day'Ron Sharpe swatting shots, running the floor, and knocking down corner threes. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/Vc0xrLjJKv — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

After missing 53 games over the last two seasons, Sharpe is placing a premium on getting his body in tune. The North Carolina product's training was limited last summer as he recovered from an injury. He's using this offseason to get back on track.

“I feel like it’s been going good so far. I’m trying to get more flexible. I’ve been doing pilates three times a week, extra lifts, and working on mobility in my hips to help prevent injuries. Just trying to get everything right so I can play 82 games,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe, Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are Brooklyn's longest-tenured players entering year two of the team's rebuild. They'll be joined by veteran trade acquisitions Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann.

“I feel like they’re gonna come help us,” Sharpe said of his new teammates. “They’ve been in the league and done it. MPJ has won a championship, and Terance has had big performances in the playoffs before. So I feel like they’re gonna help us win games with their leadership and playing hard.”

Brooklyn's veterans will be tasked with mentoring a historic rookie class. The Nets turned heads across the league by selecting three international point guards — Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf — in the first round. They also took Drake Powell, an uber-athletic wing out of North Carolina, and Danny Wolf, a gifted offensive big man out of Michigan.

Most of the Nets' roster watched the rookies, minus Powell, who is out with a knee ailment, during Sunday's Summer League matchup with the Washington Wizards. Sharpe liked what he saw.

“They look like they’re poised,” he said. “Ben [Saraf] and Nolan [Traore], the way they have control of the game at point guard. Egor [Demin] is shooting the ball really well. He’s got a great stroke. Danny [Wolf] has good instincts out there in the frontcourt. They look really good to me.”

“All I see is that they’re willing passers,” he continued with a laugh. “I just gotta be ready for that ball. That’s how I’m seeing it. I can’t wait to get out there and play with them.”