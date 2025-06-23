The Brooklyn Nets will be among the busiest teams in this year's NBA Draft. With picks Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36, the rebuilding squad will be in play to select prospects at every juncture. That wide range has led them to bring in the majority of the draft's prospects for workouts, according to ESPN.

“While they are unlikely to roster five rookies, Brooklyn has brought in the vast majority of the draft for workouts, giving them more first-hand information on the class than any other team,” wrote Jeremy Woo. “The Nets have understandably been among the busiest teams in the predraft process, holding picks in every part of the first round and five selections in the top 40. Most around the league expect Brooklyn to be active in trades this week, though it’s not yet clear exactly what that will look like, the prospect of trading up from here to acquire a second lottery pick is among the scenarios the Nets could explore.”

Kon Kneuppel, Jeremiah Fears, and Egor Demin told ClutchPoints they planned to work out for Brooklyn. Thus far, Hoopshype, which tracks all 30 teams’ workouts, reports 36 prospects have been in to see the team, although the real number is significantly higher.

Nets collecting first-hand information on majority of NBA draft prospects

This year's draft will be the most critical of Sean Marks' tenure as Brooklyn general manager. Assistant general manager BJ Johnson spoke about the team's wide range in the team's new YouTube series, SCOUT.

“This is gonna be a different year. We have a lot of guys to get through. Our range is crazy,” Johnson said. “We can have a pick in every single section of the first round, as well as a couple of early and mid-second-round picks. So we gotta cover everybody and be prepared and know what we’re doing at each juncture of the draft.”

Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears, Noa Essengue, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are among the players frequently linked to Brooklyn with the No. 8 pick. League sources have told ClutchPoints that the Nets have inquired with several teams about trading up for a second lottery selection.