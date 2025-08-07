As Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter says it isn't hard to play both sides of the ball; there are still some within the football world who are concerned about the lasting effects. While fans will get to see the Jaguars' rookie in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason debut, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has some questions about Hunter.

Adams would appear on “The Pivot Podcast,” where he was asked about the players who want to succeed in the NFL, as he mentioned Hunter. Though he finds it hard to believe that playing both offense and defense extensively like Hunter, is sustainable.

“I don’t think it’s even possible to do for real,” Adams said. “Not at a high level. And then go in there, it’s hard enough to go cover a punt and then be on one side.”

“That’s just a lot of mileage,” Adams continued. “And I’m not even concerned as much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps. Because all you’re doing is doubling his risk for injury, for one. And I don’t wish any of that on him. I hope he can play an injury-free season and go ball out, but that’s just the reality.”

Jaguars' Travis Hunter says playing both sides isn't “hard at all”

“It’s not hard at all. If I'm being honest,” Hunter said. “The first off day that we’ve had, I came back and did both sides. That’s the only thing that got to me. But after that, I’ve been good.”

“Like I’ve said, after the first off day, I got a little tired,” Hunter continued. “I didn’t do what I needed to do during that off day, but I bounced back the next day, so I was good.”

'The Unicorn' ™️ Travis Hunter on what it's been like going through training camp as a two-way player

At any rate, fans will get their first look at Hunter on Saturday in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Steelers.