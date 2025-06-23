The Brooklyn Nets are uniquely positioned in this year's NBA draft. With five selections in the top 36 (8, 19, 26, 27, 36) and in the early stages of a rebuild, the team can offer prospects immediate playing time in the league's top market. Those factors have reportedly led Ace Bailey to pinpoint the Nets as one of his desired landing spots.

That sentiment isn't exclusive to the Rutgers star.

“One thing I’ve heard consistently over the last few weeks: Brooklyn is the favorite destination for a lot of prospects—and a lot of agents,” wrote NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe. “The Nets, who currently hold four first round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, have quietly become one of the most coveted landing spots in the league. Multiple agents, parents, and prospects have expressed that sentiment to me directly. Brooklyn checks two major boxes: it’s a large market, which has potential off-court appeal in terms of brand deals and exposure, and more importantly—it offers playing time.”

ESPN's analysts relayed a similar message in their latest mock draft.

“While they are unlikely to roster five rookies, Brooklyn has brought in the vast majority of the draft for workouts, giving them more first-hand information on the class than any other team — the Nets are also viewed as a desirable destination by many agents, due to the minutes and opportunity they have available next season,” wrote Jeremy Woo.

After trading Mikal Bridges and reacquiring their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from the Houston Rockets last summer, the Nets are embracing a full rebuild.

Some speculated that general manager Sean Marks may look to expedite that timeline with a star acquisition this summer. The Nets have had well-documented interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the two-time MVP is reportedly content to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks into the start of next season.

With Antetokounmpo off the board, the Nets will likely be tanking again in 2025-26. Such a situation would offer their 2025 draft class an extended leash to find their footing without the pressure typically associated with playing in the league's top market.

Brooklyn will have an opportunity to land a high-caliber prospect with the No. 8 pick. Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears, Noa Essengue, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are among the players frequently linked to the team. With picks Nos. 19, 26, 27 and 36, plus veterans such as Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton at their disposal, the Nets could also look to trade up for a second lottery selection.