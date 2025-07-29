It wouldn’t be a major UFC event without a last-minute twist, and UFC 320, headlined by the explosive light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, just gained some heavyweight insurance. Former champion Jiri Prochazka has confirmed he will serve as the official backup fighter for the main event, ensuring that this anticipated title clash will proceed even if fate throws a late curveball.

Jiri Prochazka is Locked in as the Backup

After weeks of speculation, Prochazka made it official in an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show” and via his own social channels: he will cut weight, make championship weight, and stand ready in Las Vegas should either Ankalaev or Pereira withdraw. The decision energizes a card already considered one of the strongest lineups of the year, providing added stability at the top and making UFC 320 must-see entertainment.

Jiří Procházka confirms he will be the backup fighter for Ankalaev x Pereira 2. pic.twitter.com/xka90l7zzs — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2025

The move is telling about UFC’s current landscape: with so many title fights plagued by withdrawals in recent years, the role of a designated backup fighter has taken on real significance. For Prochazka, it’s both a gesture of professionalism and an opportunity. As he’s already fighting Khalil Rountree Jr. on the card, his presence looms large over the championship picture, one late twist and the Czech samurai could be back fighting for gold.

The Main Event: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2

UFC 320’s headline bout features champion Magomed Ankalaev putting his newly won light heavyweight crown on the line in a rematch against one of MMA’s most decorated striking icons, Alex Pereira. The backdrop is full of intrigue: Ankalaev snapped Pereira’s short but ferocious title run at UFC 313 in March, dominating the Brazilian over five rounds. At 33, Ankalaev enters as a heavy favorite, boasting a 14-fight unbeaten streak.

Magomed Ankalaev will rematch Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Dana White announced. pic.twitter.com/tp4WPhbqJ6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2025

Pereira, for his part, has staked his legacy on doing the improbable again. A former multi-division megastar in Glory Kickboxing, he exploded onto the UFC scene, capturing middleweight and then light heavyweight gold in breakneck time, including knockout wins over the likes of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.. But age is now a question; at 38, “Poatan” is aiming to prove he can flip the script on Ankalaev and reclaim championship status.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Could Steal the Show

Prochazka isn’t just waiting in the wings, he is also scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in a high-stakes light heavyweight clash on the UFC 320 main card. This matchup is significant for title implications and adds another layer to Prochazka’s hectic fight week. A former champion with one of the most all-action styles in the game, Prochazka stands as both potential crisis-solver and show-stealer.

🚨 BREAKING: Jiri Prochazka will fight Khalil Rountree Jr at #UFC320 on October 4th (per @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/gA8A7YSqo7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 22, 2025

Should he need to step up to the main event, fans can count on the same wild, samurai-inspired approach that made Prochazka a cult favorite. UFC officials, always wary of fate, no doubt appreciate his flexibility: an elite talent ready to save the night if disaster strikes.

The Stacked UFC 320 Fight Card

With two title fights and a high-level light heavyweight tilt, UFC 320 is loaded with intrigue. Here’s how the current lineup looks:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC Bantamweight Championship

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Preliminary Card

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz

Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez

With Jiri Prochazka in the wings, the stakes rise even higher at the top of this card. For Ankalaev and Pereira, it’s a chance to shape legacy: Ankalaev seeks to cement his reign, while Pereira attempts to regain his spot in rarefied air. Should Prochazka be called into action, it would instantly become one of the most dramatic storylines in recent UFC history.

Meanwhile, bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili looks to solidify his status as a dominant champion against a resurgent Cory Sandhagen, whose unique striking and endurance have built him one of the strongest résumés in the division.

With a main event brimming with championship implications, a co-main set to electrify, and a pivotal light heavyweight showdown on deck, UFC 320 is shaping up to be a night etched in MMA’s history books. With or without late drama, the fans are in for action, Vegas style.