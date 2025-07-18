Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Charlotte Hornets had a clear mission: put experience and versatility around their young core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. For years, Charlotte had danced in the lottery limbo, torn between youth development and an ill-timed playoff push. But this summer felt different – the moves were purposeful, targeted, and rooted in a desire to finally shift gears.

Unfortunately, in the process of rounding out the roster, the front office overlooked a critical need – a switchable, two-way wing who could defend the league’s best scorers and offer consistent offensive output. That decision may haunt them in an Eastern Conference that’s only getting tougher. Here's a breakdown of every free agent signing the Hornets made in 2025, with grades and analysis.

Dinwiddie brings veteran poise and ball-handling to a backcourt that needed structure. Therefore, his size and versatility make him an ideal sixth man or even spot starter. On a one-year deal, he’s a low-risk stabilizer who can share the floor with Ball or Sexton. Dinwiddie is an 11-year veteran with a plethora of experience. He has played for teams in the postseason hunt as well as those who are simply trying to retool. Across 79 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season, the Los Angeles native averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting roughly 42 percent from the field.

a new face in the 704! Press Release – https://t.co/NYrJRNNDpN | @CorcoranHM pic.twitter.com/22xwb464NR — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 14, 2025

This is the kind of signing rebuilding teams often overlook – a smart, short-term bridge who helps the locker room and the playbook.

Grade: A-

Connaughton may not move the needle statistically, but he brings championship experience, reliable perimeter defense, and spacing. The Hornets needed low-usage wings who play within the system, and Connaughton fits that role well.

That said, at age 32, his athleticism is declining, and his shot (32.1% from three last season) isn’t consistent enough to guarantee floor spacing. Still, he’s a glue guy who will do the dirty work.

Grade: B

The Charlotte Hornets are bringing back a familiar face in Mason Plumlee, agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in free agency. The move signals a strategic step to bolster the Hornets' front-court depth following the departure of Mark Williams, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night. Plumlee’s return offers solid minutes and familiarity with Charlotte’s system. He’s a strong rebounder, an elite passer for his position, and can anchor the second unit defensively.

welcome back to buzz city 🐝 Press Release – https://t.co/PINoGYsvgM | @CorcoranHM pic.twitter.com/ZOAsGhKYMr — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 14, 2025

On a minimum-level deal, this is excellent value. The Hornets needed reliable frontcourt depth, and Plumlee is just that.

Grade: B+

Tre Mann – 3 year $24 Million

Mann has signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Hornets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The plan is for the 24-year-old guard to provide solid depth at the guard position while he continues to develop his game. Mann will be entering the fifth year of his career once the 2025-26 campaign begins. He was initially traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hornets in the 2023-24 season. But last year proved to be the best of his career so far. Serving as Ball's backup, Mann came off the bench and averaged 14.1 points (career-high), 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He also shot 43.5% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc (career-high).

he's here to stay 🕸 OFFICIAL: We have signed guard Tre Mann to a multi-year contract. 🔗 https://t.co/7EpTBtAWkO pic.twitter.com/7tS7wJT4YN — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 14, 2025

Mann is a pure upside play. His defensive instincts need work, but there’s offensive juice here — especially if he can improve his catch-and-shoot game.

Grade: B

Collin Sexton trade

Charlotte’s biggest splash was trading for and then extending Collin Sexton, who brings instant offense and a fearless mentality. Sexton averaged 17.2 points and 4.8 assists last season with Utah, showcasing improved playmaking and efficiency from the perimeter. While there are defensive concerns — especially when paired with LaMelo Ball — Sexton offers rim pressure and shot creation that Charlotte sorely lacked.

Sexton has been in the purgatory of Utah over the last few seasons, but he has still been able to put up solid numbers for a team that hasn't been all that competitive. In 2024-25, the Alabama product scored 18.4 points per game while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range, so he will add some much-needed scoring punch to this Hornets roster.

At $18 million per year, he’s a high-risk, high-reward gamble. If the Hornets can manage his role carefully and surround him with defense, it could pay off big. If not, the backcourt could become a defensive liability.

The Hornets made strides in 2025. They brought in proven NBA talent, improved their guard depth, and added locker room leadership. For a team stuck in neutral, this was a necessary and measured pivot.

But one glaring omission remains – no wing stopper, no versatile 3-and-D forward who can go toe-to-toe with the East’s elite scorers. With Brandon Miller still developing and limited defensive wings on the roster, that gap could become a critical flaw.