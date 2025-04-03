The Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of another lost season; they have succumbed to the injury bug yet again, with their two best players, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, succumbing to season-ending injuries. But their play-by-play announcer on FanDuel Sports Network, Eric Collins, still finds reasons to be his usual enthusiastic self on the booth. On Wednesday night, despite the Hornets' 119-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Collins went ballistic on the mic after Charlotte pulled off an unbelievable play late in the fourth quarter.

With 4:20 remaining in the final frame, the Hornets had 0.2 seconds left on the shot clock after an unbelievable defensive possession from the Pacers forced the ball out of bounds (Myles Turner swatted a rare three-pointer from Mark Williams). Squeezed in between a rock and a hard place, inbounder Seth Curry somehow found a way to throw a pinpoint lob straight to the fingertips of Williams, who put his buttery touch on the ball to guide it gently into the basket despite the time constraints.

Eric Collins LOST IT after Hornets were able to score with .2 on the shot clock 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/p4XNBuTOY9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

For a fanbase starved of reasons to be happy and excited about their team's prospects, this is the kind of play that is sure to be a glimmer of joy. The Hornets are on track to finish with the third-worst record in the NBA, and they haven't shown much progress over the past few seasons, so for them to pull off such an exciting play should at least provide a moment of happiness for the entire team, no matter how fleeting.

Williams, in particular, thought he was headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade deadline deal, but the deal fell through and he finds himself back with the Hornets as part of their young core that the team is hoping would blossom enough in the near future to bring them out of the league's depths.

Hornets look to finish the season with pride

All the Hornets can do in the final six games of the season is to play spoiler to the playoff hopes of two teams. They will be facing the Sacramento Kings next, and they could very well be a banana peel that the Kings overlook, especially when Sacramento is coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards, a rare team with a worse record than that of theirs.

The Hornets also have a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that finds itself in the play-in picture at the moment after being a top-four team in the West for most of the season. That will be a must-win for the Grizzlies, but there may not be a scarier team to face near the end of the regular season than one with nothing to play for.