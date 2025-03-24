The Charlotte Hornets were officially eliminated from playoff contention in 2025 after losing to the Miami Heat on Sunday night, 122-105. That marks the ninth straight year that they will miss postseason play, the longest drought in the NBA. A few things have to change for this team as they start making their offseason plans early. Most of which should revolve around their franchise cornerstones and the roster construction. Best-case scenarios play out throughout the summer time and perhaps a return to the playoffs in 2026 is possible.

1. Drafting Cooper Flagg (or a great young player)

With the assumption that the Hornets end up with the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg is the likely selection. As he continues to reassure scouts and general managers in the March Madness tournament, Flagg will be the consensus first player off the board. Inserting him into the young core alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would complete this team.

Having Flagg gives Charlotte the versatility to play at the small or power forward in today's NBA. At Duke, we've seen the playmaking potential on display and the ability to score from all three levels. Sandwiching that with Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges could make for an athletic swingmen trio. Getting out in transition should be fun if you're LaMelo Ball.

2. Hornets need to add impact veteran players

A year made a big difference for the Detroit Pistons. They won 14 games in the 2023-24 season, which was the worst record in the NBA. Fast forward to 2025 and the Pistons are on the verge of making the postseason for the first time since 2019. In order to take that leap, they placed key veteran places to help mold and mentor their young core. Cade Cunningham and the rest of the young core are playing great basketball after adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley.

The Hornets can follow that same blueprint. Ball and Miller are currently viewed as the two most valuable assets. Getting a Khris Middleton, Andre Drummond, or players of that ilk who could be available in free agency in 2025. Guys that can play a few minutes, contribute, and teach guys some different ins and outs of the NBA they might not know about.

3. Health, health, and more health

Ultimately, the Hornets' seasons have crumbled due to injuries for the last few years. Dating back to when Gordon Hayward was active on the roster back in 2019-20, something catastrophic happened to key players. Ball has only played over 70 games once and Brandon Miller only played 27 games in the 2024-25 season before being ruled out for the season with a wrist injury. They just can't catch a break.

Being able to stay healthy has been a major problem for this team for too long. They have yet to really scratch the surface of what they could be. Management and the coaching staff need to figure out a play plan for guys on court, and implore them to consider different diets, and anything they could think of to keep guys healthy for the grind of an NBA season.

An honorable mention for Charlotte is to explore the trade market with Mark Williams if they want to. They already tried to move Williams before the trade deadline. It's not farfetched to think the Hornets could revisit those conversations over the summer to gauge the interest from the rest of the league on the third-year center.