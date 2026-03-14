The Charlotte Hornets may have the NBA’s most prolific three-point shooting duo this season, but rookie guard Kon Knueppel did not appear fully convinced about a nickname suggestion for himself and LaMelo Ball.

During the pregame broadcast ahead of Charlotte’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Prime Video Saturday afternoon, broadcaster Taylor Rooks floated a potential nickname for the pair after Knueppel struggled to come up with one himself.

Rooks referenced how the Golden State Warriors duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson earned the nickname “Splash Brothers” during their prime while leading the league in three-pointers.

With Charlotte’s backcourt also producing from beyond the arc, Rooks suggested the nickname “Buzz Brothers” for Knueppel and Ball.

Knueppel responded with a lighthearted reaction.

“What about the Buzz Brothers?” 😂 Kon Knueppel: “That's okay.” 😅@TaylorRooks getting creative with a nickname for Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball 🤙 pic.twitter.com/IhW1panTCV — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 14, 2026

“That’s okay. That’s alright,” he said while laughing.

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‘Buzz Brothers’ idea emerges as Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball lead NBA in threes

The moment highlighted the growing chemistry between Charlotte’s young backcourt as both players continue to rank among the league’s most productive shooters from deep.

Entering Saturday’s contest, Knueppel leads the NBA with 233 made three-pointers, while Ball ranks third in the league with 202. Their combined perimeter production has been a key factor in Charlotte’s offensive identity throughout the season.

At halftime of Saturday’s game, San Antonio holds a 59–46 lead over Charlotte.