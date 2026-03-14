The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets are set to play on Saturday afternoon. Victor Wembanyama is dealing with ankle soreness, however, so is he playing tonight?

Wembanyama is listed on the injury report with right ankle soreness. San Antonio is closely monitoring his injury situation.

Here's everything we know about Wembanyama's injury status heading into today's game vs. the Hornets.

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Hornets

Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable to play, according to the NBA injury report.

At 48-18, the Spurs are in second place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 34-33 Hornets are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio is one of the best teams in the NBA, while Charlotte has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this year. The Hornets may end up earning a play-in spot.

The game projects to be competitive. When it comes to the question of if Victor Wembanyama is playing today vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.

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Spurs injury report

The Spurs have five players listed on the injury report.

Victor Wembanyama (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Dylan Harper (right calf contusion): Questionable

Harrison Ingram (G League two-way): Questionable

Emmanuel Miller (G League two-way): Questionable

David Jones Garcia (G League two-way): Out

Hornets injury report

The Hornets have six players listed on the injury report.