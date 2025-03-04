According to Michael Scotto of hoopshype.com, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is likely to be in trade rumors heading into the offseason. The Dallas Mavericks moved on from Luka Doncic due to the franchise's concern with his conditioning and injury history. Ball's injury history is just as lengthy as Doncic's at this point, so Charlotte could potentially pivot during the offseason.

Predicting LaMelo Ball's future

Through 60 games, the Hornets have won 14 contests, and Ball has played in 38. He has not impacted winning at this level yet. In fact, in his first five seasons, the Hornets have had one winning season.

It's a real possibility that Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson will consider flipping his star player. He's already proven that he's not afraid to move on from young core players. Mark Williams would've been a member of the Los Angeles Lakers if not for a failed physical.

Ball has been a bright spot in what's been a rough season, but his availability would be what gets him shipped out of Charlotte. He's only played over 60 games once in his career. Franchise players these days need to be durable for the duration of a season and potential postseason run.

Ball hasn't been able to do that thus far. Selling his stock while it's high could be the next move for Peterson. A 23 year old, a 6'7 point guard who can score and play-make at a high level can be moved for a plethora of assets.

Hornets roster construction

If LaMelo Ball is moved, that would open the door for anyone on the roster to be traded as well. It could be safe to assume that Mark Williams could be back on the trading block after that awkward rescinded trade moment. Miles Bridges could be apart of a deal to a contender potentially as well.

He's played well in Brandon Miller's absence as the number two option and contenders could come calling in the summer if he continues to play well. Everyone, but maybe Miller could be made available.

The Hornets could shift their focus to Miller as the franchise centerpiece instead of Ball, prioritizing a two-way wing that has shown flashes of being a number one option. Before his wrist injury, he was putting career-highs across the board. So maybe the assets from some of the deals could fill out the rest of the roster to find another productive guard or big man.

There's also the NBA Draft as well, as the Hornets could bring in young players to add around Miller and watch them all grow together.

If the Hornets are going to, it has to be now

No need to wait for change if it's inevitable. Unless the Hornets have a plan to put a big time name next to Ball and the rest of the core, doing these trades now would make the most sense. There's already potential landing spots for LaMelo Ball. If they don't believe that Ball could contribute to winning, maybe it's best to part ways.

However, the Hornets could also stick with their core group of guys and just look to build the roster in the off season. With all the players mentioned, Bridges is the oldest at 26 years old. Charlotte could be a veteran piece or two away from being a playoff team.

The Detroit Pistons added Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to their young core and they look like a lock for the postseason in 2025. Time to see if Jeff Peterson wants to be patient or reset his young core.