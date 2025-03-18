The Charlotte Hornets will host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Is LaMelo Ball going to play, however?

Ball is in the middle of a strong season. He has played well for the most part. However, Ball has dealt with injury concerns during the 2024-25 campaign. At the moment, the Hornets guard is dealing with right wrist soreness.

Here is everything we know about LaMelo Ball's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Hawks.

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Hawks

According to the NBA injury report, Ball is listed as probable due to his aforementioned wrist concern.

The 23-year-old is currently averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing. Ball has continued to establish himself as a star at the NBA level.

The Hornets are unquestionably a better team when Ball is on the floor. When it comes to the question of is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is maybe.

Hornets' injury report

The Hornets are dealing with a plethora of injuries heading into Tuesday's game. In fact, Charlotte has 10 players listed on the injury report.

LaMelo Ball (right wrist soreness): Probable

Marcus Garrett (low back soreness): Probable

Miles Bridges (rest): Out

Damion Baugh (G League two-way): Out

Tre Mann (disc herniation): Out

Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair): Out

Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain): Out

Tidjane Salaun (G League on assignment): Out

KJ Simpson (G League two-way): Out

Grant Williams (right ACL repair): Out

Hawks' injury report

The Hawks also have a number of injuries to monitor. Atlanta has nine players listed on Tuesday's injury report.