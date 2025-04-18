Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was happy to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Until he wasn't.

The trade the Hornets and Lakers had in February that involved Williams taking his talent to the West Coast still garners attention in present day. It would have provided Los Angeles a major boost in the frontcourt, filling a hole at the center position.

However, Williams failed his physical that would have allowed the trade to go through. As a result, the Lakers reversed course as they canceled the deal and had Williams return to Charlotte.

Williams did a Q&A via social media on X, having fans give him questions of any variety for him to answer. One fan in particular asked about his favorite memory with the Lakers even though his time was very brief.

“Favorite memory as a laker,” the fan asked.

Williams responded with a memorable GIF from a Simpsons episode.

What's next for Mark Williams, Hornets

It is unfortunate that Mark Williams couldn't be able to contribute to the Lakers as they make their playoff run. In the meantime, he will watch them as the Hornets' season is over.

The Lakers were reasonable with their decision to not move forward with Williams due to his injury history. Throughout his first three years in the league, the center has only played in 106 out of 244 possible games.

Williams has been productive when he's on the court, averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. However, his health continues to get in the way as he hopes to be one of the best players at his position.

This past season was solid for Williams in the 44 games he took part in. He put up 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per contest. He racked up 21 double-doubles throughout the year, showing how effective he can be on both sides of the ball if he can figure out how to avoid injuries.

The Hornets finished the season with a 19-63 record, ranking second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings. They will look to secure a high pick when the NBA Draft lottery arrives to determine who gets the first pick of the draft.