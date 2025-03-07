The Cleveland Cavs visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. LaMelo Ball is on the injury report alongside Jusuf Nurkic, with both players listed as probable. Ball is dealing with an illness, while Nurkic has low back tightness after going for two points and five rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here's everything we know about LaMelo Ball's injury and his playing status vs. the Cavs.

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Cavs

Given LaMelo Ball is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Cavs. Ball led the Hornets in their 125-110 loss to the Hornets, scoring 28 points, including four threes. He also finished with 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Hornets will have a great test on Friday when they face the team with the best record in the NBA, the Cavs, who are 3-0 this season against the Hornets. Ball finished with 24 points and four assists in a 115-105 loss, which was their last meeting on January 5. All-Star Darius Garland (25 points) led the Cavs to victory, and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds).

Since the All-Star break, Ball hasn't been as dominant for the Hornets but followed up his 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a 119-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors with another solid performance in the Hornets' loss to the Timberwolves. Ball is averaging the most points (26.2) of his career this season while shooting at a 40.8% clip from the floor. However, his three-point shooting percentage (33.6%) is at its lowest, while Ball is averaging 7.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

The Hornets are on an eight-game losing streak with the second-worst record (14-47) in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs enter Friday's matchup on a 12-game winning streak and with a 7.5-game lead atop the standings.

So, when it comes to whether LaMelo Ball will play tonight against the Cavs, the answer is most likely.

Hornets injury report

LaMelo Ball — Illness (probable)

Josh Green — Illness (probable)

Brandon Miller — Right wrist ligament (OUT)

Jusuf Nurkic — Low back tightness (probable)

Josh Okogie — Left hamstring strain (OUT)

Nick Smith Jr. — Right quad contusion (probable)

Mark Williams — Left foot injury management (OUT)

Cavs injury report

No injuries to report.