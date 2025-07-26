After battling back into playoff contention with a 10-game winning streak at the beginning of July, the Boston Red Sox have now lost five of their last seven matchups. With trade rumors swirling as the deadline approaches, Alex Bregman is doing his best to help the team avoid distractions.

“Us as players should just focus on what we can control and focus on the next pitch in front of us. I think obviously there’s a lot of excitement. We believe we’re a playoff team,” Bregman said per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

“I think this group of guys has done a good job this year whether it’s going bad, going good, just really putting our focus on the task at hand, the next pitch and I feel like that’s kind of the mentality you have to take if you want to be a successful team,” he added.

Alex Bregman has become a leader in the Red Sox clubhouse

The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract over the offseason. However, the team looks far different than Boston anticipated when the move was made. The Gold Glover replaced Rafael Devers at third base. And, after friction developed, the Red Sox shipped Devers to San Francisco.

Despite missing 43 games with a right quad injury, Bregman has become a clubhouse leader in his first season with Boston. And he’s contributed on the field as well, with a .896 OPS, 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 2.8 bWAR in just 60 games.

Bregman is no longer a trade candidate after the Red Sox turned their season around with a mid-summer surge. While Boston is 7.5 games back in the division, the team is currently in the third Wild Card spot. And Bregman believes the Red Sox are a dangerous team.

The makeup of the team, however, is still up in the air. Rumors continue to surround Jarren Duran with the trade deadline looming. However, that move would likely make more sense in the offseason.

Whatever happens in the next week, Bregman wants the Red Sox to avoid distractions and stay focused on the game. Boston will attempt to bounce back from its series opening loss to the Dodgers with Garrett Crochet on the mound Saturday. Los Angeles will counter with veteran Clayton Kershaw.