The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) look to extend their impressive 12-game winning streak as they visit the struggling Charlotte Hornets (14-47) on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Spectrum Center. The Cavs, who recently became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season, boast the NBA's best record and a potent offense averaging 123.1 points per game. Led by Donovan Mitchell's 24.3 PPG, Cleveland's balanced attack will face a Hornets team allowing 112.9 points per contest. Charlotte, mired in a six-game losing streak, will rely heavily on LaMelo Ball (26.1 PPG, 7.0 APG) to keep pace with the red-hot Cavaliers.

Here are the Cavaliers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Hornets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1350

Charlotte Hornets: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to not only defeat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday but also cover the spread, riding the momentum of their impressive 12-game winning streak and recent playoff clinch. Cleveland's dominance is evident in their league-best 52-10 record, showcasing their ability to consistently outperform opponents17. The Cavaliers' balanced offensive attack, led by Donovan Mitchell's 26.1 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for the struggling Hornets' defense. Cleveland's offense, averaging 123.1 points per game, stands in stark contrast to Charlotte's defensive woes, allowing 111.8 points per contest. This disparity alone gives the Cavaliers a significant edge in what could become a high-scoring affair.

Furthermore, the Hornets are mired in an eight-game losing streak, with their last defeat coming at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 125-110 rout. Charlotte's offensive struggles are glaring, ranking 28th in average scoring with just 106.3 points per game. The absence of key players due to injuries has further hampered their performance, with LaMelo Ball's limited appearances this season particularly detrimental to their playmaking and shot creation. In contrast, the Cavaliers boast a deep roster with multiple scoring threats, including Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter, who have been instrumental in their recent victories. Cleveland's superior depth, coupled with their momentum and the Hornets' current struggles, makes it highly likely that the Cavaliers will not only win but do so by a margin that comfortably covers the spread.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the odds may be stacked against them, the Charlotte Hornets have a legitimate shot at not only upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers but also covering the spread in Friday's matchup. The Hornets, despite their recent struggles, have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through the stellar play of LaMelo Ball. In their recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ball demonstrated his all-around prowess with a near triple-double performance of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. This kind of production from their star point guard could be the catalyst for a surprise victory against the Cavaliers. Additionally, Miles Bridges has been on a tear, most recently dropping 35 points against the Golden State Warriors. The dynamic duo of Ball and Bridges gives the Hornets a potent offensive threat that could catch the Cavaliers off guard.

Furthermore, the Hornets will be playing on their home court at the Spectrum Center, where they've shown the ability to elevate their game. The team's recent performances, while resulting in losses, have been competitive, indicating they're on the cusp of a breakthrough. The Cavaliers, despite their impressive record, may be due for a letdown game, especially if they underestimate the Hornets' potential. Charlotte's defense, allowing 112.9 points per game, has room for improvement, but a focused effort could disrupt Cleveland's offensive rhythm. If the Hornets can capitalize on their home-court advantage, ride the hot hands of Ball and Bridges, and exploit any complacency from the Cavaliers, they stand a real chance of not only covering the spread but potentially securing an upset victory that could reignite their season.

Final Cavaliers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to emerge victorious, but the Charlotte Hornets may keep it closer than anticipated. While Cleveland's superior record and recent form suggest dominance, the Hornets' home-court advantage and the potential for a breakout performance from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges could make this game competitive. However, the Cavaliers' depth and offensive firepower, led by Donovan Mitchell, should ultimately prove too much for Charlotte to handle. Expect a high-scoring affair with Cleveland pulling away in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets' late push will likely allow them to cover the spread in a closer-than-expected contest.

Final Cavaliers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -15.5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)