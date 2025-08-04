With the Heat amid the offseason in preparation for the start of the 2025-26 season, there is still a decision that is lurking ahead in regards to giving star Tyler Herro a contract extension. While the Heat star in Herro was nonchalant in his approach to a contract extension before, he will be eligible this upcoming October, with the team's decision likely to be vital.

Herro will be first eligible starting on October 1, where he could command a three-year deal worth $150 million, with that decision expiring on the 20th of that month. However, it could benefit Herro to potentially wait, as after the upcoming season, there's a chance he could qualify for a four-year, $207 million contract through the 2030-31 season, according to The Miami Herald.

Despite the numbers given, there could still be negotiations between the team and Herro in October about an extension that fits both sides, or the star guard could forgo it and wait until next season. He would say in late April, after the season, though, that it isn't “the biggest deal.”

“Not the biggest deal, but I would love to be here. The front office, the organization, the city, everyone knows how much I love Miami. I’ve been here since I was 18, 19. I’ve got two kids here,” Herro said during exit interviews. “This is really home for me. I love being here. Basketball is why I’m here at the end of the day. I want to win, and I know how badly this organization and city want to win. We will see what happens. If it doesn’t get done in October, then we can get it done next summer. It will just be a little bit higher of a price.”

Heat's Pat Riley on a potential contract extension for Tyler Herro

Heat president Pat Riley would speak about a potential Herro contract extension and would be non-committal on one happening in October. Though Riley would say that Herro is “deserving” of one, and that they had conversations about a possible timeline.

“I think he answered that question perfectly last week; he's okay,” Riley said during his end-of-season press conference. “And so we've already talked about it, and I've talked about it with Tyler. And so, we'll see what happens as we plan. But definitely Tyler is deserving of that, of the thought of an extension. But are we going to do it? We haven't committed to it, but we're going to discuss it. And I've already talked to him about it, he's cool.”

Herro no doubt had the best year of his career last season, earning his first All-Star nod, as he led the team by averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 assists to go along with 5.2 rebounds per game. He put up those numbers while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range, leading Riley to say to ClutchPoints that Herro is “ignitable” and that he hopes he “could stay here for the rest of his career.”

“He's one of the most ignitable guys offensively in the league, and we're happy to have him,” Riley said. “He's pivotal for us as an offensive player. We just need more around him that can do a little bit of what he does, because now he's getting beat up, he's getting schemed, overly schemed, and so we'll learn a lot about that. So you know, Tyler is a player, and I hope he could stay here the rest of his career, and then we can build the team that he's part of.”

How Tyler Herro needs to adapt for the Heat

There is help on the way for Herro as the Heat added Norman Powell via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, but there are still aspects that the 25-year-old could improve in, like adapting to intense defense and face-guarding. After an explosive start to the year, Herro would get added pressure, especially after the Jimmy Butler trade, as Riley would echo the same sentiments.

“But now, when you're in a position of having two on the ball all the time, and you're getting picked up full court, 94 feet,” Riley said. “And I know for a fact that Tyler was telling Max [Strus], could you use some Listerine, please, or something like that, because he face-guarded them all over the court, and it's a whole another world that he's in now. And so people will sacrifice so much on defense just to wear him out.”

“So those are the things that coach is very good at and has to really, you know, identify and reconcile,” Riley continued. “And then Tyler simply has to learn how to be a great player, like Steph [Curry] is when he gets that treatment, and to be able to still score and those, there's going to be nights when he's going to have those four for 20 games. He's just one of those guys. But I'm glad that we got him.”

It remains to be seen what Miami will do when it comes to a potential contract extension with Herro, as there are multiple variables at play. Sure, the extension in October will command at or around $50 million per season, but it could be more come next offseason.

At any rate, Miami is looking to improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference.