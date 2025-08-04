The Los Angeles Rams are watching newcomers win over fans during NFL Training Camp. This leaves Sean McVay in a tight spot, though.

The emergence of some new Rams means this: Roster changes. Impacting some longtime veteran Rams, too.

Who are the first stringers in danger of losing their starting jobs? And which side of the ball do they reside on?

One is a longtime McVay player. He's not a lock in his starting role for the first time in his career.

Intriguing Rams rookie pushing for Tyler Higbee spot

Terrance Ferguson is the Rams' tight end of the future after signing his rookie deal on July 19. Right before his first pro camp.

But the future could be now. Ferguson is drawing rave reviews from spectators. Which now jeopardizes Tyler Higbee and his lengthy TE1 role.

Higbee himself acknowledged the potential stardom of the rookie TE. Telling Rams team reporter Wyatt Miller that Ferguson “is gonna be a great ball player.”

Ferguson is attacking soft spots into coverage and converting those opportunities into first downs. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has told reporters at camp he's liked what he's seen.

Higbee's injury history already endangers him of losing time in the offense. Ferguson looks like an option who can add a new wrinkle for McVay's offense. The Rams have lacked health and consistency at the TE position for years. The former Oregon Duck is here to fix that.

Ferguson sustained a groin strain and got held out of practice Sunday. But McVay called it a “little” injury per team reporter Stu Jackson. Ferguson looks like he'll be good to go by Week 1 — as L.A.'s possible new TE1.

Another rookie challenging to become inserted into Rams offense

Konata Mumpfield took the old number belonging to Tutu Atwell. Now the rookie looks like he's coming for Atwell's spot.

Mumpfield turned heads during the Rams' OTAs. His impressive streak stretched into camp.

The 2021 second rounder Atwell mans the slot spot in McVay's three-wide receiver attack. Atwell has slightly improved his numbers each season. Including hitting new career-highs of 42 catches, 562 yards last season.

Mumpfield is making his case for early playing time, though. McVay openly is in awe with his catch opportunities. The Super Bowl winning head coach even called the seventh rounder “a mature rookie.”

Mumpfield may convince McVay to insert some special looks for him. Especially if Mumpfield goes crazy during the three preseason contests coming up. He's picked to fall behind Davante Adams in the projected starting lineup. But Mumpfield has the size, routes and hands to thrive in Atwell's spot.

The former Pittsburgh Panthers star is impressing with his fundamentally sound running. He's likely going to join Xavier Smith and last season's rookie preseason star Jordan Whittington in leading the preseason WR lineup.

The day three pick's emergence already threatens some roster spots on the Rams. Except it doesn't mean Atwell will get released. Mumpfield could still shark his way into becoming the third option next to Adams and Puka Nacua, though.