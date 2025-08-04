The Jacksonville Jaguars traded an additional first-round pick and a second and fourth-rounder to move up three spots in the 2025 NFL Draft, all because they believe Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is a one-of-a-kind talent who can help the franchise soar into prominence. More than three months later, they are reinforcing those lofty ambitions. The Jags unveiled their first depth chart of the season, making it clear how they initially intend to use their two-way talent.

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen indeed plans to play Hunter on offense and defense, just as the team and fans have proclaimed since the sensational athlete arrived in Duuuvaaal County. But the Jags are making sure they do not burn out their prized rookie. Hunter is slotted as a starting wide receiver but is listed as a second-string cornerback, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following a terrific two-year tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes, many scouts and analysts projected the Florida native to be a primary NFL corner who occasionally operates as a pass-catcher. The Jaguars, at least from the onset, are apparently taking an opposite approach when it comes to utilizing his abundant abilities. They must give quarterback Trevor Lawrence every opportunity to succeed after signing him to a colossal $275 million contract extension in 2024.

Pairing Hunter alongside superb second-year WR Brian Thomas Jr. may be the best way to do that. Coen's additional role as the offensive play-caller could possibly explain the depth chart's makeup. He is surely salivating at the versatility he can employ with the 22-year-old. Though, considering he is also designated as a CB, the No. 2 overall pick should get his chances to make a dual impact.

Travis Hunter looks to help the Jaguars in multiple ways

Hunter posted 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, ranking among the top-five in the country in all three categories. He also recorded four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 25 solo tackles and one forced fumble. Simply put, the man breathed rarefied air in college, and he intends to do the same in the NFL.

Throughout the draft process, Hunter expressed his desire to play on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars struck a historic deal with the Cleveland Browns, mindful of this aspiration. They do not merely want to accommodate him. Judging by this depth chart, the squad aims to unleash this multi-faceted player on the entire league.

Time will tell how the Travis Hunter blueprint changes, but the Jaguars will lean on his receiving prowess for now.