The Jacksonville Jaguars traded an additional first-round pick and a second and fourth-rounder to move up three spots in the 2025 NFL Draft, all because they believe Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is a one-of-a-kind talent who can help the franchise soar into prominence. More than three months later, they are reinforcing those lofty ambitions. The Jags unveiled their first depth chart of the season, making it clear how they initially intend to use their two-way talent.

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen indeed plans to play Hunter on offense and defense, just as the team and fans have proclaimed since the sensational athlete arrived in Duuuvaaal County. But the Jags are making sure they do not burn out their prized rookie. Hunter is slotted as a starting wide receiver but is listed as a second-string cornerback, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following a terrific two-year tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes, many scouts and analysts projected the Florida native to be a primary NFL corner who occasionally operates as a pass-catcher. The Jaguars, at least from the onset, are apparently taking an opposite approach when it comes to utilizing his abundant abilities. They must give quarterback Trevor Lawrence every opportunity to succeed after signing him to a colossal $275 million contract extension in 2024.

Pairing Hunter alongside superb second-year WR Brian Thomas Jr. may be the best way to do that. Coen's additional role as the offensive play-caller could possibly explain the depth chart's makeup. He is surely salivating at the versatility he can employ with the 22-year-old. Though, considering he is also designated as a CB, the No. 2 overall pick should get his chances to make a dual impact.

Article Continues Below

Travis Hunter looks to help the Jaguars in multiple ways

Hunter posted 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, ranking among the top-five in the country in all three categories. He also recorded four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 25 solo tackles and one forced fumble. Simply put, the man breathed rarefied air in college, and he intends to do the same in the NFL.

Throughout the draft process, Hunter expressed his desire to play on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars struck a historic deal with the Cleveland Browns, mindful of this aspiration. They do not merely want to accommodate him. Judging by this depth chart, the squad aims to unleash this multi-faceted player on the entire league.

Time will tell how the Travis Hunter blueprint changes, but the Jaguars will lean on his receiving prowess for now.

More Jaguars News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) participates in drills during minicamp.
The key Trevor Lawrence adjustment that Jaguars coach Liam Coen madeBen Strauss ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center
Jaguars’ Liam Coen makes ‘never-before-seen’ Travis Hunter revelationChristopher Hennessy ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s 2-way work gets honest Liam Coen assessmentRichard Pereira ·
Jaguars' Travis Hunter is Madden 26's Highest Rated Rookie
Jaguars’ Travis Hunter is Madden 26’s Highest Rated RookieMassimo Marchiano ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stretches during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center.
Jaguars’ Travis Hunter will play both ways during Friday’s training camp scrimmageBenedetto Vitale ·
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participate in training camp at Miller Electric Center.
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter reveals what he’s teaching Trevor LawrenceBenjamin Adducchio ·