The Chicago Bulls returned to action after the All-Star break on Thursday night on the road against the New York Knicks. The Bulls came into the game have lost eight of their last 11 games, and the woes continued as the Knicks squeaked out a 113-111 win in overtime. The Bulls have now lost five games in a row. Despite this, head coach Billy Donovan had some positive takeaways after the loss.

Before the All-Star break, the Bulls suffered back-to-back blowout losses at home against the Detroit Pistons. One of those losses was by 40 points. They didn't win on Thursday night, but it looked a lot better than those two games.

“Overall (we) competed,” Billy Donovan said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “We were more physical than we were against Detroit (when they didn’t much compete before the All-Star break). Which was good to see. I think coming down the stretch we generated the shots we wanted to. I thought those guys did a good job executing. Got down by 10 on road and they are a good team, and we found a way to work ourselves back in the game. There were timely shots made which were important, timely stops made; we responded.”

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this year as they are currently in third place. They were big favorites in this one, but the Bulls hung tough throughout the game. Unfortunately, they came up a little bit short.

Chicago can't seem to shake its losing ways, but they are still clinging to that final play-in tournament spot in the East as they remain in 10th place after the loss. The Bulls are now 22-34 on the season, and they are 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls will return to action on Saturday, as they will be back home to take on the Phoenix Suns.