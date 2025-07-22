The Chicago Bulls haven't been super busy since NBA free agency got started on July 6th. Outside of re-signing Tre Jones, the Bulls didn't do much else. They did sign Summer League sensation Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract, and while it wasn't a free agency signing, the Bulls did take part in a trade recently as they sent Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let's go ahead and grade both of the free agency signings that the Bulls got done.

Bulls' Tre Jones contract grade: A-

This feels like the right move for the Bulls, and it is one that the fan base hasn't had many qualms about. That hasn't happened a lot in the last few seasons. However, Jones clearly helped elevate this team down the stretch last season, and he is an affordable player. The Bulls aren't paying a lot of money to keep him around, but they are still getting a player who can help the team win. Fans like that.

We will learn a lot about what Jones' role on this Bulls team is going forward in the first few months of next season. The roster is not going to be the same next year as the team has already made some important moves, and there are likely going to be more to come. When all is said and done, the roster and starting lineup could look pretty different, and that will affect the roles of players like Jones.

Obviously, the sample size was limited, but if the Bulls can consistently get what they got from Jones this past season on a regular basis, they are going to be feeling great about this three-year contract. Chicago made the right move here based on what Jones was able to do for the team last season, but we'll have to wait and see if Jones truly does pan out in the Windy City.

Re-signing Tre Jones was a big box on the Bulls' offseason checklist, and they got it done. However, there are still a lot of things that this team needs to achieve during the offseason. The Bulls are expected to be a team that is involved in some trades, and they did engage in one over the weekend as Chicago traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. A lot of people expected the Bulls to move on from Ball this offseason, and there are a few other players at the center of trade rumors as well.

Bulls' Yuki Kawamura contract grade: A

It's hard to find a reason to complain about this signing if you're a Bulls fan. Yuki Kawamura showed up for the Bulls in a big way during Summer League as he averaged over 10 points per game, and he put on a show against the Utah Jazz, dropping 20 points and dishing out 10 assists. Kawamura finished with 31 assists during NBA Summer League action, which is the second-most by any Bulls player ever. Kawamura looked terrific, and he got rewarded with an opportunity.

This is a perfect deal for the Bulls because it's low risk, high reward. If Kawamura doesn't pan out, then so what? He's on a two-way contract. It's not like Chicago would be wasting a lot of money in that scenario. On the flip side, if Kawamura ends up shocking the league against standard competition, then the Bulls look like geniuses.

The Bulls didn't make any crazy moves in NBA free agency, but they also didn't make any bad ones. The fan base would've loved to see a big signing, but they can't really be mad about either of the moves that were made.