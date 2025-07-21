The Chicago Bulls are wading the 2025 offseason waters with cautious optimism. After a middling performance in recent years marked by incremental progress but little breakthrough, the organization remains wary of rushing into aggressive gambits. General Manager Marc Eversley made his intentions clear on draft night: he doesn’t want the Bulls to skip steps in this semi-rebuild.

Despite an encouraging 17-10 run after the All-Star break, Chicago is not as close to playoff contention as that record might suggest. The front office is committed to deliberate growth rather than short-term gambles. They should be focused on creating a sustainable contender rather than impulsively chasing a weak Eastern Conference lineup. This prudent approach has led to key roster moves that emphasize balance, cost control, and player development.

Subtle Shifts, Strategic Positioning

After finishing last season with 39 wins, the Bulls have shown little indication they will dramatically alter the roster this summer. The blockbuster trade sending Lonzo Ball to Cleveland for Isaac Okoro exemplifies the kind of cautious shakeup the front office favors. Sure, Okoro’s defensive potential is promising. However, few expect him to be a transformative upgrade over Ball. The latter was one of the league’s more dynamic two-way guards when healthy. The Bulls will instead rely on organic development from young prospects like Matas Buzelis. His growth may yield moderate improvements.

Meanwhile, veterans such as Nikola Vucevic are projected to decline. That would effectively offset gains elsewhere. Chicago’s decision to extend GM Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan underlines management’s satisfaction with a roster hovering around .500 but not quite threatening to break out. The return of Tre Jones on a contract extension strengthens depth. Veterans like Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams remain fixtures despite sizable contracts that limit cap flexibility. This is a team content to maintain its current trajectory rather than force a reckless leap.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Chicago Bulls must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Locking Up Josh Giddey

The highest priority is signing restricted free agent Josh Giddey to a long-term extension. Acquired from Oklahoma City last year in the trade that sent Alex Caruso to the champions, Giddey quickly became a foundational piece. He showcased his potential to elevate the franchise’s ceiling.

From mid-February on, Giddey’s production was nothing short of spectacular. He averaged nearly a triple-double, finishing the campaign with 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. Meanwhile, he also improved to a career-best 37.8 percent from three-point range. His versatility as a floor general and playmaker aligns with Chicago’s aspirations to build around a young core capable of sustained growth.

Despite his breakout, Giddey’s market value remains tempered. Reports indicate he seeks a contract near $30 million annually. That's a figure many observers consider high given his playoff limitations and developmental trajectory. The Bulls have wisely adopted a patient stance. They recognize that Giddey’s restricted free agent status gives them leverage. Teams with the cap space to compete for his services are scarce. The Brooklyn Nets, which is one of the few spending contenders, show little incentive to pursue him after investing multiple first-round picks in guards.

Chicago’s calculus is clear. Overpaying Giddey would be a misstep. That said, risking his departure next summer might not be something they want to face.

Why Extending Giddey Is Chicago’s Best Bet

Giddey’s unique skill set as a multifaceted playmaker and rebounder makes him a cornerstone for Chicago’s future aspirations. His ability to impact the game across multiple facets elevates teammates and fits the Bulls’ methodical rebuild approach. Signing him to a fair, team-friendly deal ensures continuity and positions Chicago to remain competitive without heftily overextending finances.

The Bulls have spent years hovering around mediocrity. They have been stuck between rebuilding and contending. Giddey provides a chance to break that cycle by anchoring a young core that can develop together. His growth trajectory and expanding shooting range bode well for future offensive scalability.

Giddey symbolizes the bridge from a middle-of-the-pack team to a real contender. Retaining him on reasonable terms preserves flexibility while maximizing Chicago’s chances to build a long-term, sustainable contender. As other teams chase quick fixes, the Bulls are betting on patience and value. Their calculated, principled approach this summer might just pay off by finally molding a team capable of serious playoff success in the near future.