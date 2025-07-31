Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson has doubled down on Marc Stein’s recent report that the team has no intention of buying out veteran center Nikola Vucevic, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Fastbreak podcast, Johnson dismissed growing speculation that the Bulls were preparing to part ways with the 34-year-old big man through a buyout.

“There was speculation that the Bulls might be buying him out, and then that got twisted and aggregated into reports that the Bulls were imminently buying him out. That is not happening. I can tell you unequivocally — that is not happening,” Johnson said. “Not only is Nikola Vucevic coming off his best season as a Bull, but the Bulls would also love to eventually turn his contract into some assets.”

Vucevic wrapped up his 14th NBA season and fifth with the Bulls in 2024-25. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from three across 73 appearances, playing 31.2 minutes per game. He enters the 2025-26 season on an expiring $21.4 million deal.

Bulls eye trade value for Nikola Vucevic after failed Warriors talks

Johnson added that Chicago had explored trade options for Vucevic ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, with the most serious discussions reportedly held with the Golden State Warriors. No agreement was reached, and interest from Golden State has since cooled.

“I do believe he will have trade value as we get closer to the February 2026 trade deadline,” Johnson said. “It’s already well documented that the Bulls shopped him at the February 2025 trade deadline. They couldn’t find common ground with any team. I was told the most substantive talks were with the Warriors regarding Vucevic, but that interest has cooled — at least as of this taping. So stay tuned on Vu, but he will be back with the Bulls for training camp.”

Marc Stein, writing in his Stein Line newsletter earlier this week, pushed back against suggestions that Vucevic has no trade market.

“I can say that I'm not buying the notion that there is no market for Vooch (Nikola Vucevic),” Stein wrote, as quoted by CHGO Bulls. “The importance of a big man in today's NBA is only rising after all the talk that the NBA was going away from traditional big men and with the seasoned Vooch just had and now entering the last year of his deal, maybe not today, but once the season unfolds, between now and the deadline in February – I mean if I were the Bulls, I would be waiting to see what kind of market forms.”

Vucevic is expected to report to training camp with the Bulls as the franchise continues to weigh its long-term roster plans.