Evan Fournier last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 NBA season, but even though he is no longer in the league, he is very much involved in basketball as a player. He even just recently agreed to a three-year extension with Greek champions Olympiacos Piraeus, a move that has drawn quite a strong reaction from Chicago Bulls star big man Nikola Vucevic.

“Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons,” Vucevic wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that features Fournier's announcement of his “new chapter” with Olympiacos.

Vucevic's tweet has since gone viral, with many mistakenly thinking that the two has real beef. In reality, it's just Vucevic taking a friendly jab at his former Orlando Magic teammate. The two played together for several seasons for Orlando, so they knew each other well enough, to the point that they're publicly trying to annoy one another.

And Fournier may have won the back-and-forth, as he dropped a mic with a shot aimed at where it probably hurt the most, especially for Bulls fans.

“Its ok bro I know you’re tired of playing for the lottery,” responded Fournier, who made fun of the Bulls' continuing mediocrity.

The Bulls have not been to the NBA Playoffs in three straight seasons and only twice over the last decade. In both occasions, they were struck out in the first round.

Chicago fans surely didn't have to be reminded about the franchise's shortcomings, but it's the same reason why the Bulls are also such an easy target among other teams' fans, and, in this case, by Fournier, who felt he needed to come up with something to hit back at Vucevic.

But Fournier is also just as familiar as Vucevic when it comes to a lack of playoff success in the NBA. Vucevic has only played in 16 postseason games in the league, while Fournier has seen action in 19.

Fournier might still have a future in the NBA, but he's also already 32 years old, making it harder to see him being back in the league if he plays out the rest of his contract with Olympiacos. The 34-year-old Vucevic, on the other hand, still has a year left on his current contract with the Bulls, and he will look to help Chicago make the playoffs im the coming season — if he doesn't get traded.