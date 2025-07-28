Coming into this offseason, we knew that the Chicago Bulls were going to make some trades. They didn't have any other other choice. The team has been stuck at a standstill for multiple years now, and something needs to happen. Many top players in Chicago have been at the center of trade rumors, and Nikola Vucevic is one of the more popular names floating around. It seemed like almost a guarantee that he would be traded this offseason, but there apparently hasn't been a lot of interest.

Nikola Vucevic is a productive big with solid athleticism and good shooting, but he is getting older. That's why he is a perfect option for the Bulls to get rid of, but it's also why it's difficult to find a team that wants him. However, Marc Stein expects some interest to show up, but it might not happen until the season.

“I can say that I'm not buying the notion that there is no market for Vooch (Nikola Vucevic),” Marc Stein said, according to a post from CHGO Bulls. “The importance of a big man in today's NBA is only rising after all the talk that the NBA was going away from traditional big men and with the seasoned Vooch just had and now entering the last year of his deal, maybe not today, but once the season unfolds, between now and the deadline in February – I mean if I were the bulls, I would be waiting to see what kind of market forms.”

Vucevic had a very promising season last year, and he showed that he can still be a very valuable weapon in the NBA. He averaged 18.5 points per game, and the biggest difference from the year prior was his three-point shooting. Vucevic has always been a good shooter, but he struggled during the 2023-24 season, shooting below 30% from deep. Last season, Vucevic shot over 40% from downtown.

Last season was a big one for Nikola Vucevic, and he showed that he still has a lot left in the tank. It seemed like this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for the Bulls to trade him, but it hasn't panned out yet. However, if Vucevic continues to play at a high level into next season, he could be a good option for teams that are looking to make a playoff push and need a veteran presence. Vucevic still has a few good years left in him before he needs to think about retirement, and while he isn't a great fit for the Bulls right now, there are still some teams out there that could use a player like him.