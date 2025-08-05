The Chicago Bulls announced on Tuesday that they are bringing back their iconic pinstripe uniforms, and they used Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to break the news. When you think of style in the NBA, you think of Rodman. He always brought out some of the best outfits in the game, and to this day, he is always making a statement when it comes to his fashion choices. There was no better person to use for this announcement. The pinstripes are back!

Dennis Rodman has a message for you. pic.twitter.com/yQ0yTRMEob — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2025

Dennis Rodman talked a little bit about his mindset when it comes to fashion, and why these uniforms were always his favorite:

“I used to wear the jersey all the time,” Rodman said in a video shared by the Bulls. “Only the jersey. This is more like Chicago. It's more original, with the same color scheme. This is my favorite one. No matter what's in the closet, let's make it work. I look at myself as more like Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, people that went in their closet and said the hell with it. … My style started from Chicago. I got bored in 1993, I sort of changed my whole image as far as being the ‘bad boy.' I don't care what other people say about what I wear. … These jerseys right here are legendary.”

Rodman is right, these uniforms are legendary. Some of the best players in the history of the game have worn the Bulls pinstripe uniforms, and some iconic moments have happened while the team has had them on. Now, they are making a return to the game.

The Bulls wore the “Statement Edition” uniforms during the 2019-20 season, but they have not worn them since. The iconic uniforms became a staple during the 1990s when the Bulls went on one of the most dominant runs in NBA history. The teams of the present are now honoring those legends, and they are hoping to make a similar impact on the city of Chicago.