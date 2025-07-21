The Chicago Bulls have an important decision to make, and the sooner the better. Josh Giddey is one of the biggest questions marks on the team right now, and he is currently in talks about a new contract with the Bulls. Giddey is a restricted free agent, and he is reportedly seeking a contract in the $30 million annually range. Chicago, on the other hand, is looking closer to $20 million. Regardless, the Bulls need to figure out what to do so that they can entertain some potential trades, like trying to bring Jonathan Kuminga over from the Golden State Warriors.

Bulls fans want nothing more than to see the team make a big move this offseason that brings a talented player to Chicago. Jonathan Kuminga definitely fits the mold. The Warriors reportedly have interest in getting a trade done with the Bulls, but they need to figure out this Josh Giddey situation first.

“That leaves the Chicago Bulls, another team rumored to be interested in Kuminga since last season,” ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel said in a recent report. “The Warriors are still holding out belief that they can get a sign-and-trade done with the Bulls. Then again, Chicago has its own problems to figure out with Giddey.”

If the Warriors want to get a sign-and-trade done with the Bulls, their options might be slim. Chicago is reportedly looking to hold on to Coby White, but Nikola Vucevic is likely a player that the Bulls will look to trade. Will Golden State want to go that route?

“Before they can think about pursuing Kuminga, the Bulls will need to come to terms on a new deal with Giddey first, since they are hard-capped at the first apron,” Siegel added. “It has been made clear that Chicago doesn't hold interest in trading Coby White, and it's unlikely Golden State would pursue veteran center Nikola Vucevic in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, sources said.”

Another player to watch in terms of a Bulls trade is Ayo Dosunmu. He has one year left on his contract, and a lot of teams around the NBA are showing interest.

“Ayo Dosunmu is a key name to keep an eye on, not just for the Warriors, who have been interested in him previously, but other teams around the league as well,” Siegel said. “There has been plenty of interest in Dosunmu as he enters the final year of his contract.”

Before any big trades go down for the Bulls, however, they need to reach a conclusion with Josh Giddey. So far, Giddey is holding firm on what he wants.

“No progress has been made between Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls on a new deal in restricted free agency, league sources said,” the report continued. “The two sides met at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where Giddey and his camp made it clear they want a contract similar to that of Jalen Suggs (5-year, $150 million) and Immanuel Quickley (5-year, $162 million) and have not come down from their $30 million annual average value asking price.”

It doesn't sound like the Bulls have a lot to worry about in terms of another team being interested in giving Giddey $30 million annually. It seems more likely that Chicago and Giddey meet in the middle and reach an agreement.

“The Bulls have not offered more than a four-year contract in the $20 million per year range,” Siegel said. “However, the two sides are expected to reunite and negotiate and find common ground on a new deal this summer. No team outside of Chicago has expressed legitimate interest in Giddey due to his contract demands.”

Bringing a player in like Jonathan Kuminga would be huge for the Bulls, and it would finally be a big move that the fan base can get behind. First, the Bulls need to work something out with Josh Giddey.