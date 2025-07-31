The Chicago Bulls have spent the past few seasons clinging to the middle. They have straddled the line between trying to win now and preparing for a rebuild. That tension finally snapped this offseason. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have been long gone. Nikola Vucevic is entering the final year of his contract. The era of treading water is over. Chicago is now betting on its youth, on potential over predictability. With a revamped core and a lingering stalemate hanging over it, this franchise has one more move to make if it wants to fully step into its new era.

A Transitional Summer

Right now, Chicago looks ready to pivot toward a new era. It's one centered on Matas Buzelis, rookie Noa Essengue, Coby White, and Josh Giddey. Remember, though, that White will hit free agency next summer.

Buzelis gave the front office plenty of reason to believe in that vision. After moving into the starting lineup for the final 31 games, the 6'10” forward averaged 17.6 points per 36 minutes with a true shooting percentage of 58.6 percent, up from 15.0 on 55.0 percent efficiency in his first 49 games as a reserve. His growth wasn’t just scoring, too. He nearly doubled his assist rate and defensive deflections. It was capped by a 31-point breakout against the Lakers on March 22 that hinted at serious star potential.

Retaining Tre Jones on a three-year, $24 million deal was a solid piece of business. In addition, acquiring Isaac Okoro from Cleveland for Lonzo Ball could pay dividends on the wing. Still, three straight play-in exits underline a bigger truth: running it back isn’t good enough. Sure, there’s optimism around Essengue as the No. 12 pick. However, there’s also a lingering sense that Chicago might have missed an opportunity by not pulling off the same draft-night trade Atlanta made with New Orleans.

Here we will look at and discuss the final move that the Chicago Bulls must make to complete the 2025 NBA offseason.

Pay Josh Giddey Already

Chicago’s offseason can’t be considered complete until it solves its biggest internal dilemma: getting a deal done with Josh Giddey.

Acquired in mid-2024 due to the Alex Caruso trade, Giddey remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. Negotiations have stalled, with the two sides reportedly $8–10 million apart per year. Giddey is pushing for a contract in the $30 million range. That's similar to the extension Jalen Suggs landed with Orlando last year.

For now, that gap has cast a shadow over the Bulls’ summer. Giddey has even floated the idea of taking the $11 million qualifying offer, playing out the season, and testing unrestricted free agency next summer. That's when the cap landscape opens up and Chicago loses its match rights.

Why Giddey Is Worth the Bet

It’s easy to see why the front office is cautious. Handing $30 million annually to a 22-year-old who’s been uneven so far is no small gamble. Yet, the second half of last season showed exactly why Chicago wanted him in the first place.

After the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. He did that while knocking down 45.7 percent of his threes. He also leveled up defensively, showing improved focus and the versatility to switch across multiple positions.

That wasn’t just a hot streak. It looked like the beginning of a breakout. With his size, vision, and ability to dictate pace, Giddey offers a rare skill set tailor-made for a team transitioning into a new era. Surrounded by emerging talent like Buzelis, White, and Essengue, he has the keys to run the offense for years to come.

The Cost of Playing Hardball

Restricted free agency tends to favor teams. That's especially true in a market where few rivals have cap room to throw out big offers. Chicago currently has the leverage.

However, leverage can cut both ways. Dragging this out risks alienating a player who could be the connective tissue of the Bulls’ future. It’s one thing to negotiate shrewdly; it’s another to let a foundational piece feel undervalued.

This is the crossroads for Chicago’s front office. They can choose to nickel-and-dime a deal and risk losing him next summer. On the flip side, they can lean into their future by locking Giddey up now.

The Bulls need to decide what matters more: a cleaner balance sheet in the short term or a clear direction for the next decade.

Why This Must Happen Now

This is not the time to hedge. For the Bulls, the upside of securing Giddey outweighs the downside of overpaying. In a league driven by young, versatile creators, letting a rising star with near triple-double potential walk, or even letting the relationship sour, is a mistake that would haunt the franchise.

Of course, there’s risk. Yes, it’s expensive. That said, it’s time for the Bulls to send a clear message: Josh Giddey is part of the plan.