Chicago Bulls legend and basketball G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan was one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game. His attitude on the court was always backed up by his play and Jordan made to sure to look good while breaking the heart of anyone who wasn't a Bulls fan. One of his most iconic Air Jordan sneakers, the 13, will return next year in its classic and beloved “Chicago” colorway for all the OG fans out there.

The Air Jordan 13 was designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and released to the public in 1997, worn by Michael Jordan during his famed “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls in their 97-98 NBA Finals win. The shoes are modeled after the paw of a panther, playing off the “Black Cat” nickname given to Jordan throughout his playing career.

Returning in an OG “Chicago” colorway for the first time sincce 2017, these can be seen as the opposites to both the “Bred” and “Playoff” colorways made famous by Jordan during the Regular Season. This colorway instantly brings the nostalgia of the 90's Bulls team and Michael Jordan's greatness.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago”

The Air Jordan 13 returns in White/Black-True Red for a balanced ensemble with a clean finish. The buttoned uppers are made from premium white leather, extending in two cohesive panels from the toe to the heel. The toe features matching white leather, while the secondary panel is done in a stunning True Red suede. Black “pods” along the outsole complement the Chicago color scheme with the iconic hologram “23” logo near the ankle to finish the look.

The Jordan 13 “Chicago” is expected to release during the spring season of 2026 with no official release date announced just yet. The shoes are expected to retail for $200 (subject to change) and will likely appear in full family sizing so don't miss out on your chance to grab these at retail! Be sure to check Nike SNKRS app for upcoming updates on these and future Jordan releases.