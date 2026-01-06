On Saturday, the Chicago Bears will play the game of their lives as they face their rival, the Green Bay Packers, in the NFC Wild Card game.

Indeed, it remains to be seen as to how things will unfold, but former Bear Matt Forte isn't holding back, per the Up & Adams Show. More than anything, Forte says that the Packers are brimming with overconfidence for no reason.

“The Packers are lackluster… They are a little overconfident in who they are,” he said.

"The Packers are lackluster… They are a little overconfident in who they are" Bears legend Matt Forte does NOT hold back against his former NFC North rival 😳@MattForte22 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LNgChs47Oo — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 6, 2026

The Bears are entering the playoffs after going 11-6 and winning the NFC North. It marks their first playoff appearance since 2018. A complete revival from a year ago, when Chicago went 5-12 and was in last place in the NFC North.

Over the course of this season, both teams split their two contests. On Dec. 7, the Packers came out on top 28-21, and Chicago won 22-16 in OT on Dec. 20.

Altogether, Forte played eight seasons in Chicago from 2008 to 2015. During that stretch, he achieved five seasons in which he rushed for 1,000+ yards. In 2014, Forte set a single-season record with 102 receptions, the most for a running back.

He held a dual role with the Bears as both a rusher and a receiver. Additionally, he became a two-time Pro Bowler in 2008 and 2011.

The Bears/Packers played only twice in the playoffs before 2026

According to Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company, the Bears/Packers had played against one another in the postseason on two occasions, 1941 and 2010.

In 1941, both teams finished the season at 10-1 and met for the first time in the postseason at Wrigley Field with the Bears winning 33-14.

Nearly 70 years later, both teams squared off in the NFC Championship game. The Packers won 21-14, and the Bears had to deal with QB Jay Cutler going down with an injury.

It was during that game that Forte came away with 10 receptions for 90 yards.