The Denver Broncos have been one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2025 season. Denver finished the regular season at 14-3, boasting the best record in the NFL and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Now other NFL teams are looking to raid their coaching staff during this offseason's hiring cycle.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is already receiving plenty of interest as a head coach candidate.

Joseph is expected to participate in four head coaching interview this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is expected to interview with the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, and Titans.

Normally coordinators on playoff teams wait for their current team's season to conclude before going on interviews. However, the Broncos have a rare bye week as the No. 1 seed, which gives Joseph the flexibility to squeeze in some interviews.

As such, any team that is seriously interested in Joseph will have to patiently wait for his duties in Denver to conclude before making him an offer.

Joseph is getting a lot of interest from around the NFL. And it is well earned because of the great work he's done with Denver's defense over the past few seasons.

The veteran defensive coach did great work with the Broncos in 2025. Denver's defense was a top-five unit in most statistical categories, including yards allowed per game (278.2) and points allowed per game (18.3).

The one area where Denver's defense has struggle is with forcing turnovers. But that clearly has not been necessary for the Broncos this season.

Joseph joins former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as one of the most sought after head coaching candidates this offseason. At least during these early days before playoff teams start getting eliminated.

It will be interesting to see which teams, if any, have serious interest in Joseph moving forward.

Next up for the Broncos is a home playoff game against the lowest-seeded AFC opponent after the wild card round.