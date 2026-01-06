The Florida Panthers are just outside of the playoff picture, but could be getting a key reinforcement soon. Matthew Tkachuk recently returned to practice, but was wearing a non-contact jersey. Now, it is being reported that Tkachuk has taken another step towards his season debut, being cleared for contact.

Tkachuk participated in the morning skate ahead of a tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday morning in a regular jersey, according to Jameson Olive, reporter for the Florida Panthers.

“We're not in full heavy contact with him. … The next box that has to get checked is that he has to be able to get leaned on, push himself, recover for a day or so, see how he goes back on the ice,” head coach Paul Maurice told the media about the star forward, per Olive.

This was the first time Tkachuk had been without a non-contact jersey since returning to practice just over a week ago. He was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, but played through the injury, helping lead the Panthers to a second straight Stanley Cup victory. He attempted to rehab his torn adductor and sports hernia injury, but would end up having surgery.

Teammates were happy to have their star back on the ice, pushing him in between drills. Multiple players also shared their excitement with Olive about the shedding of the non-contact jersey.

“It's great to see him buzzing around out there and getting involved. We're really looking forward to having him back soon,” Sam Bennett said. He added, with a smile, when asked about how hard they are making contact: “Not too hard yet. We'll let him get comfortable.”

“It just means you've got to keep your head up. He's going to be looking for a hit in practice. It's been a little while for him. I think he's itching. It's fun having him out there. He's so energetic and mouthy out there,” Brad Marchand commented about his personal excitement.

There is hope that Tkachuk could return before the end of the team's road trip, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

Florida will be thrilled to have Tkachuk back; the Panthers are 22-16-3 which is fourth in the Atlantic Division, and just two points outside of a playoff spot. The first contest of the six-game road trip is Tuesday night against the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. They also face Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, which would lead to an exciting return.