Trade speculation surrounding Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young continued to intensify Monday after it was revealed that the two sides are working toward a potential deal. As discussions gained traction, former NBA guard Lou Williams identified the Orlando Magic as his preferred destination for the All-Star guard.

Williams shared his perspective on the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, citing Orlando’s established culture and roster construction as a strong fit.

“I like Orlando. That sounds like the best option to me,” Williams said.

Williams expanded on that view by emphasizing the importance of joining a team with an identity already in place rather than reshaping one from scratch.

“Orlando sounds like the best option and like you guys said, when you get him around a [Jamahl Mosley] Mose and a team that already has their own culture that Trae Young isn’t building, you gotta step in and you gotta buy in to what’s already being built,” Williams said.

“This is not your group. You’re coming in to add value to a group like that.”

Williams added that such a situation could allow Young to thrive within clear expectations.

“When you go to another franchise and they’re already building culture and are telling you, ‘hey, this is how we operate around here and these are the things that we need for you to be successful for us,’ that’s going to be one of the best scenarios that Trae Young can possibly be in,” Williams said.

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons echoed the sentiment later in the segment, pointing to Orlando’s depth and financial flexibility.

“And the thing about Orlando: Jalen Suggs just signed a big deal. They have Anthony Black who’s kinda turned the corner. They have pieces outside [Franz] Wagner and Paolo [Banchero] to make this happen,” Parsons said.

Parsons also dismissed the idea of Young landing with Washington amid ongoing rumors.

“There's no way Trae Young wants to go to Washington. It's a worse situation than he's in now. It's a way worse franchise. It makes no sense,” Parsons said.

Earlier in the discussion, Parsons highlighted Orlando’s coaching structure as another reason the fit could work.

“When I look at Trae Young and look at teams – I don’t hate Orlando because you have a Jamahl Mosley, tough defensive minded coach where you have Franz Wagner and Paolo that could be the one and two,” Parsons said.

“I think he’d buy in.”

Hawks’ outlook, contracts frame potential trade framework

Young, 27, is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range across 10 games as Atlanta has opened the season 17-21. He is earning $45.9 million this season as part of a five-year, $215.1 million contract that includes a $48.9 million player option for the 2026–27 season.

One potential trade piece could be Jalen Suggs, who signed a five-year, $150.5 million extension with Orlando in October 2024 and is making $35 million this season. The 24-year-old guard is currently dealing with a right knee Grade 1 MCL contusion suffered against the Chicago Bulls. Through 23 games, Suggs is averaging 15 points, four assists, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.1% from three.

Orlando could also structure a deal around its 21-year-old guard enjoying a breakout third season. He is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 35% from three across 36 games, including 16 starts. He is in the third year of his four-year, $32.9 million rookie contract and earning $7.9 million this season.

For now, Orlando (20-16) will look to build off its recent 135-127 win over the Indiana Pacers and open a two-game road trip Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards (9-25) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-29) on Wednesday night before beginning a four-game road trip Friday against the Denver Nuggets (24-12).