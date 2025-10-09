As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for the 2025-26 season opener on October 22 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is setting a clear goal for the next phase of his career. In a recent appearance on the Network podcast with Rich Kleiman, Mitchell said that reaching the NBA Finals is the next major step toward being viewed in the same class as former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

Mitchell, who is entering his fourth full season with Cleveland, spoke candidly about the public perception of his career trajectory. Despite a resume that includes multiple All-Star selections and leading Cleveland to a 64-win season in 2024-25, the 27-year-old believes postseason success — specifically advancing beyond the second round — is essential to shifting the narrative around him.

“I feel like I’m there 1,000%,” Mitchell said. “But I think for me to be perceived in that space, gotta get to the conference finals. Gotta get to the Finals. Honestly, just past the second round.”

Mitchell acknowledged that while the lack of a deep playoff run has been frustrating, he views it as a challenge he is determined to meet. He emphasized that the motivation is personal as well as professional.

“I’m gonna go out there and work my butt off every day, not just for the people, for myself,” he said.

Donovan Mitchell says leading Cavs to Finals is key to being viewed on LeBron James’ level

Article Continues Below

The Cavaliers were eliminated in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, despite entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East. Cleveland led the league in scoring and posted a franchise-best 64-18 regular-season record, but failed to advance past the second round for the second straight year.

Mitchell also addressed the broader goals of the team, pointing out that success in May and June lifts every aspect of the organization.

“I tell people all the time… you play in May and June, everything takes care of itself,” Mitchell said. “This isn’t a Donovan thing… we all get there, everybody’s life changes.”

He noted that Cleveland’s recent success has already translated into growth opportunities across the franchise. According to Mitchell, six members of the coaching staff have secured better jobs since last season, reflecting the team’s winning culture—even in the absence of a deep playoff run.

“Like, there’s so many different guys on our staff who have left to go pursue other jobs because they’re like, ‘Oh, the Cavs won… we want part of that winning environment,’” he said.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, Cleveland’s focus remains on elevating its postseason results. With a strengthened roster that now includes veteran guard Lonzo Ball and the return of forward Larry Nance Jr., Mitchell and the Cavaliers are aiming to turn regular-season dominance into a legitimate Finals run.